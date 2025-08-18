NASA Sets Coverage for SpaceX 33rd Station Resupply Launch, Arrival

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon spacecraft lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 21, 2025, on the company’s 32nd commercial resupply services mission for the agency to the International Space Station. Liftoff was at 4:15 a.m. EDT. SpaceX

NASA and SpaceX are targeting 2:45 a.m. EDT, Sunday, Aug. 24, for the next launch to deliver science investigations, supplies, and equipment to the International Space Station. This is the 33rd SpaceX commercial resupply services mission to the orbital laboratory for NASA.

Filled with more than 5,000 pounds of supplies, a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Dragon will dock autonomously about 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 25, to the forward port of the space station’s Harmony module.

Watch agency launch and arrival coverage on NASA+, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more. Learn how to watch NASA content through a variety of platforms, including social media.

In addition to food, supplies, and equipment for the crew, Dragon will deliver several experiments, including bone-forming stem cells for studying bone loss prevention and materials to 3D print medical implants that could advance treatments for nerve damage on Earth. Dragon also will deliver bioprinted liver tissue to study blood vessel development in microgravity and supplies to 3D print metal cubes in space. Research conducted aboard the space station advances future space exploration – including Artemis missions to the Moon and astronaut missions Mars – and provides multiple benefits to humanity.

In addition, Dragon will perform a reboost demonstration of station to maintain its current altitude. The hardware, located in the trunk of Dragon, contains an independent propellant system separate from the spacecraft to fuel two Draco engines using existing hardware and propellant system design. The boost kit will demonstrate the capability to help sustain the orbiting lab’s altitude starting in September with a series of burns planned periodically throughout the fall of 2025. During NASA’s SpaceX 31st commercial resupply services mission, the Dragon spacecraft performed its first demonstration of these capabilities on Nov. 8, 2024.

The Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to remain at the space station until December when it will depart and return to Earth with research and cargo, splashing down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California.

NASA’s mission coverage is as follows (all times Eastern and subject to change based on real-time operations):

Tuesday, Aug. 19:

1 p.m. – International Space Station National Laboratory Science Webinar with the following participants:

Heidi Parris, associate program scientist, NASA’s International Space Station Program Research Office

Michael Roberts, chief scientific officer, International Space Station National Laboratory

James Yoo, assistant director, Wake Forest Institute of Regenerative Medicine

Tony James, chief architect for science and space, Red Hat

Abba Zubair, medical director and scientist, Mayo Clinic

Arun Sharma, director, Center for Space Medicine Research, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Media who wish to participate must register for Zoom access no later than one hour before the start of the webinar.

The conference will stream live on the International Space Station National Lab’s website.

Friday, Aug. 22:

11:30 a.m. – Prelaunch media teleconference with the following participants:

Bill Spetch, operations integration manager, NASA’s International Space Station Program

Heidi Parris, associate program scientist, NASA’s International Space Station Program Research Office

Sarah Walker, director, Dragon Mission Management, SpaceX

Media who wish to participate by phone must request dial-in information by 10 a.m. Aug. 22, by emailing NASA Kennedy Space Center’s newsroom at: ksc-newsroom@mail.nasa.gov.

Audio of the media teleconference will stream live on the agency’s YouTube channel.

Sunday, Aug. 24:

2:25 a.m. – Launch coverage begins on NASA+, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.

2:45 a.m. – Launch

Monday, Aug. 25:

6 a.m. – Arrival coverage begins on NASA+, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.

7:30 a.m. – Docking

NASA website launch coverage

Launch day coverage of the mission will be available on the NASA website. Coverage will include live streaming and blog updates beginning no earlier than 2:25 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, as the countdown milestones occur. On-demand streaming video on NASA+ and photos of the launch will be available shortly after liftoff. For questions about countdown coverage, contact the NASA Kennedy newsroom at 321-867-2468. Follow countdown coverage on our International Space Station blog for updates.

Attend Launch Virtually

Members of the public can register to attend this launch virtually. NASA’s virtual guest program for this mission also includes curated launch resources, notifications about related opportunities or changes, and a stamp for the NASA virtual guest passport following launch.

Watch, Engage on Social Media Let people know you’re watching the mission on X, Facebook, and Instagram by following and tagging these accounts:

X: @NASA, @NASAKennedy, @NASASocial, @Space_Station, @ISS_CASIS

Facebook: NASA, NASAKennedy, ISS, ISS National Lab

Instagram: @NASA, @NASAKennedy, @ISS, @ISSNationalLab

Coverage en Espanol

Did you know NASA has a Spanish section called NASA en Espanol? Check out NASA en Espanol on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for additional mission coverage.

Para obtener información sobre cobertura en español en el Centro Espacial Kennedy o si desea solicitar entrevistas en español, comuníquese con Antonia Jaramillo o Messod Bendayan a: antonia.jaramillobotero@nasa.gov o messod.c.bendayan@nasa.gov.

Learn more about the mission at:

https://www.nasa.gov/mission/nasas-spacex-crs-33/

-end-

Joshua Finch

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1100

joshua.a.finch@nasa.gov

Steven Siceloff

Kennedy Space Center, Fla.

321-876-2468

steven.p.siceloff@nasa.gov

Sandra Jones / Joseph Zakrzewski

Johnson Space Center, Houston

281-483-5111

sandra.p.jones@nasa.gov / joseph.a.zakrzewskI@nasa.gov