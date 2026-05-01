Space Out This Summer with Variety of NASA STEM Activities

Summer is “Go” for launch, and NASA has a universe of ways to help you to jump in, explore, and create! Whether you prefer to spend this season fueling your creativity, going outdoors into nature, or daydreaming about your future, NASA offers ways to take your interests to the next level.

Here are some opportunities to level up your skills with NASA STEM this summer.

Rise to Stardance Challenge

From Monday, June 1, through Sept. 30, students ages 13 to 18 are invited to flex their creativity in the online Stardance Challenge, a partnership between NASA and the education non-profit Hack Club. Whether you’re into space, coding, hardware, or just love building cool things, this is your chance to work with real NASA mission data from programs like Artemis, the James Webb Space Telescope, and more.

Participants can create anything from code and apps to electronics, circuit boards, models, and simulations. Hack Club will offer peer and expert reviews, prizes, and plenty of opportunities to show off your work. Meanwhile, NASA will provide access to publicly available datasets, mission materials, multimedia, and virtual sessions with subject matter experts who can share insights on space science, engineering, and careers. Ready to start brainstorming? Visit the Hack Club: Stardance Challenge website to explore project options, check out prizes, and RSVP to get a reminder when the challenge opens

NASA Astronaut Megan McArthur is conducting a technology demonstration with Astrobee flying robots. Credit: NASA

Go Behind Scenes of NASA Careers

Think NASA is only for astronauts, scientists, and tech experts? Think again. It takes a wide range of professionals and specialists to bring the nation’s aerospace goals to life. Summer is the perfect time to discover how your skills and interests could make a difference at NASA.

Connect directly with NASA experts through online events designed to spark your curiosity and help you explore real STEM career paths. These virtual sessions provide a behind‑the‑scenes look at NASA’s workforce, plus the chance to ask questions.

Tuesday, June 2: NASA’s Career Technical Education Day at Goddard Space Flight Center dives into robotics, AI, autonomous systems, and the skilled technical careers that keep NASA missions running. Register by May 26.

Thursday, June 11: Virtual Career Connection: Aviation Technology and Maintenance introduces you to aircraft mechanics and technicians who support NASA’s flight programs and explores pathways into aviation technology careers. Register by June 2.

Looking for more? Check out the Next Gen STEM for Careers web page for videos, articles, and more ways to learn about the variety of jobs at NASA.

Noctilucent clouds seen from Fairbanks, Alaska. Credit: Patrick Cobb – Photovoltaic designer, photographer

Dive into NASA Research Through Citizen Science

NASA invites people of all ages and backgrounds to do NASA science as a part of real science projects that rely on volunteers. Citizen Science is a great way to make new friends, meet some scientists, and help NASA solve mysteries of the universe this summer – using just a phone or computer. You can join from anywhere, participate on your own schedule, and dive right into real research using actual mission data. Here are two examples:

Through Space Cloud Watch, you can help NASA study noctilucent clouds. Noctilucent means “night-shining,” and that’s exactly what they do! During summer twilight at high latitudes, these clouds catch sunlight and appear to glow even in a darkened sky. Take a photo and submit a report to help scientists track how these rare clouds are changing.

Take your cloud‑watching to another planet with Cloudspotting on Mars, where you review real NASA images to identify clouds above the Red Planet and help scientists understand Martian weather.

Curious about what other projects you might enjoy? See all current Citizen Science opportunities available through NASA’s Science Mission Directorate.

No matter how you spend your summer – building projects like the Hack Club’s Stardance Challenge, jumping into real NASA research through citizen science, or exploring possible NASA career paths – there’s a launch pad waiting for you. And remember, NASA’s STEM Resources website is available year-round to serve as your one-stop hub for hands-on activities, videos, articles, and more to spark curiosity and fuel big ideas.