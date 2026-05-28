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Growing Stem Cells in Space to Improve Cancer and Disease Treatments

Destiny Doran

International Space Station Research Communications Team

May 28, 2026
Article
Jessica Meir wears a headset while handling samples inside of the Life Sciences Glovebox. The image is framed by darkness on the left and right, with the light from the glovebox illuminating Jessica's face and the work area inside the box. Her hands are inserted into the clear box through gloves, and she holds a thin, plastic rectangle with red interior.
NASA astronaut Jessica Meir works on InSPA-StemCellEX-H2 inside the Life Sciences Glovebox. Microgravity samples will be frozen and returned to Earth for further analysis of stem cell expansion in space.
NASA

Expedition 74 astronauts aboard the International Space Station are continuing research efforts to manufacture large quantities of stem cells for therapies on Earth. Previous studies have focused on fine-tuning hardware that allows scientists to produce greater quantities of high-quality stem cells. Now, the InSPA-StemCellEX-H2 investigation is aiming to demonstrate large scale production of blood stem cells for pharmaceutical and clinical use.

Dozens of small, white cells cover a dark grey background. There are clusters of cells that are touching, and some are spread apart. Some of the cells have brighter areas in the middle, and some appear dull as if they are further away.
Preflight microscopic image of hematopoietic stem cells for the InSPA-StemCellEX-H2 investigation. This investigation aims to produce stem cells in greater numbers with BioServe’s newly developed microgravity bioreactor.
Mayo Clinic

The research uses stem cells derived from the human body to produce large quantities of cells for patient use through a process called “expansion”. Although stem cells can be expanded in labs on Earth, they have limitations. For example, Earth-produced cells lose their ability to form the different cells in our blood system, like red and white blood cells or platelets, which are critical for leukemia patients that receive stem cells to build up their blood system after chemotherapy.

Dr. Tobias Niederwieser, assistant research professor at BioServe Space Technologies within the University of Colorado Boulder says, “The microgravity environment in space is much more suitable for keeping the stem cells in their high-quality state during expansion.” Scientists predict that growing cells in space may lead to higher expansion potential and a lower risk of rejection when used in patients on Earth. This research could create long-term cell supplies for patients suffering from fatal blood disorders, various blood cancers, or severe immune diseases, and enable more reliable and accessible therapies. “The end result is really to benefit patients in hospitals here on Earth,” Dr. Niederwieser says.

Space station research allows scientists and commercial companies around the world to test new technologies and innovative medical solutions that have the potential to greatly benefit life on Earth.

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