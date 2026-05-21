NASA Wins Four Telly Awards for Artemis Moon Coverage, More

NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) rocket lifts off from Launch Pad 39B at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, sending NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen aboard the Orion spacecraft on a test flight around the Moon and back. Credit: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

NASA’s historic Artemis II mission coverage, which connected global audiences to watch the first humans to travel around the Moon in more than half a century, is among the agency’s video productions recognized with four 2026 Telly Awards.

“President Trump’s leadership in establishing the Artemis program reignited America’s bold vision for space exploration and set our nation on a course back to the Moon. During America’s 250th birthday, Artemis II marked the beginning of that new era by sending astronauts around the Moon for the first crewed lunar mission since Apollo, inspiring millions across the country and around the world,” said Will Boyington, associate administrator, Office of Communications, NASA Headquarters in Washington. “These Telly Awards recognize the extraordinary NASA teams who brought that historic journey into homes everywhere through innovative storytelling, live coverage, and an unprecedented digital experience that showcased American leadership in space and renewed the spirit of exploration for a new generation.”

The agency’s continuous, 24/7 livestream of the Artemis II mission, which functioned as both a live event and as a science storytelling experience, combined visuals, real-time mission data, and expert analysis to make a complex spaceflight clear and accessible for an international audience. NASA’s video documentation of mission astronauts and support teams conducting geology training on Earth to prepare for future Artemis missions on the Moon also won a science and technology storytelling award.

In addition, NASA won a screenwriting award for a documentary on the agency’s Hubble Space Telescope, James Webb Space Telescope, and Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, narrated by actor John Rhys-Davies.

“By following NASA’s Artemis II coverage in real time on multiple platforms, millions of viewers around the world were able to experience the mission inside the Orion spacecraft and alongside the crew, from lunar flyby to splashdown,” said Brittany Brown, director, Office of Communications Digital and Technology Division, NASA Headquarters in Washington. “Our team’s coordination, from the Mission Control Center at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston to the Moon, technical expertise, and around-the-clock dedication turned a single spaceflight mission into a shared, global experience of wonder and inspiration.”

Full list of NASA’s Telly Award wins:

NASA’s Artemis II: Humanity’s Return to the Moon

Gold Winner, Science and Technology

Gold Winner, Science and Technology NASA’s Artemis II: Humanity’s Return to the Moon

Silver Winner, Live Events and Experiences

Silver Winner, Live Events and Experiences Preparing for Artemis: NASA’s Geology Training for Lunar Exploration

Silver Winner, Science and Technology

Silver Winner, Science and Technology The Fellowship of the Telescopes

Bronze Winner, Craft-Writing

Livestream coverage of the mission and milestones reached NASA’s largest streaming audience ever on its individual platforms, ultimately reaching nearly 290 million combined views across agency platforms. Commercial streaming partners expanded the mission’s reach to a global audience of hundreds of millions more potential viewers.

Watch all NASA content through a variety of online platforms:

https://www.nasa.gov/ways-to-watch