NASA Space Roboticist Challenge

Image Credit: Motiv Space Systems

The Fly Foundational Robots (FFR) mission will launch a robotic arm, with seven degrees of freedom, to low Earth orbit. NASA is opening access to the robotic arm to a select group of U.S. researchers — principal investigators, post-doctoral researchers, professors, and highly qualified graduate students — who have a compelling experiment and the capability to execute it.

All participants must submit eligibility documentation at registration. Once your eligibility is reviewed and confirmed, you will receive access to the Phase 1 submission portal.

Phase 0 — Eligibility Registration

Begin by completing your eligibility registration. Submission documentation is required at this stage as part of federal competition requirements. Registration closes at 12:59 p.m. ET (11:59 p.m. CT) on Sept. 23.

Phase 1 — White Paper Submission

Submit a white paper proposing a short, focused experiment using the FFR robotic arm. Up to 15 teams advance to Phase 2. Submission closes at 12:59 p.m. ET (11:59 p.m. CT) on Oct. 2.

Submit a white paper proposing a short, focused experiment using the FFR robotic arm. Up to 15 teams advance to Phase 2. Submission closes at 12:59 p.m. ET (11:59 p.m. CT) on Oct. 2. Phase 2 — Simulation & Validation

Invited participants conduct simulation and validation testing, including visits to Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Prize: Teams that pass validation will receive an offer of on-orbit experiment time on the FFR Mission

Challenge Registration Open Date: May 20, 2026

Challenge Registration Close Date: September 23, 2026

For more information, visit: https://spaceroboticistchallenge.com/