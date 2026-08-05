NASA’s Perseverance Rover Watches Earth Vanish Behind Martian Moon

This annotated composite of nine images taken by Perseverance’s Mastcam-Z on July 2, 2026, shows Earth — the small bright dot moving from upper left to lower right — passing behind the Martian moon Phobos. The images in the inset were captured from the same rectangular patch of sky outlined in black. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS/SSI The timecode annotations in the inset show the local solar time on Mars during which five individual images of the occultation were captured by NASA’s Perseverance on July 2, 2026. Earth disappears — and then reappears — behind the Martian moon Phobos. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS/SSI

Earth and the Martian moon Phobos dance together in a series of images recently acquired by NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover. Earth appears as a point of light in the Martian sky, disappearing behind the crescent of Phobos, the larger of Mars’ two moons.

This is the first time humanity has captured from the surface of another planet an observation of Earth disappearing behind an object.

The image sequence was taken by the rover’s Mastcam-Z instrument at about 7 p.m. local solar time (the Martian evening time where the rover is located) on July 2, the 1,907th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. In the composite image, Earth travels from the upper left of the frame toward the lower right while Phobos, moving from lower left to upper right, sweeps across its path. In the third frame of the sequence, the two meet, and our planet winks out behind the little moon’s shadowed edge.

“The composite image makes for a unique Earth self-portrait, taken from the surface of another planet, with a Phobos photobomb,” said Justin Maki, the Mastcam-Z deputy principal investigator and imaging scientist for Perseverance at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

From where Perseverance sits on the rim of Mars’ Jezero Crater, the two objects could hardly look more different. Phobos, a lumpy, potato-shaped moon about 17 miles (27 kilometers) across at its widest, orbits so close to Mars (4,850 miles, or 7,800 kilometers, away) that when the images were taken, Phobos appears roughly one-third the width of Earth’s Moon as seen from our planet. Some 195 million miles (314 million kilometers) away at the time, Earth is reduced to a single, pixel-size dot.

“Phobos crosses the Martian sky three times a day, and Earth is visible for months at a stretch, but catching one directly behind the other takes planning and a little luck,” said Mark Lemmon, a Mastcam-Z co-investigator at the Space Science Institute in Boulder, Colorado, who planned the observation and assembled the composite.

This composite of seven images of Earth passing behind the Martian moon Phobos was acquired from data taken on July 2, 2026, 1,907th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. The black background is the result of image processing that removed extraneous light in the background to enhance detail. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS/SSI

Transits, occultations, eclipses

Astronomers call the event captured in this observation an occultation: when a larger-appearing body completely blocks the one behind it from the viewer’s standpoint. By contrast, an eclipse occurs when one object moves into the shadow of another. When the Moon passes through Earth’s shadow, it’s called a lunar eclipse; when one object that appears to be the same size as another blocks it, like when the Moon passes before the Sun, it’s known as a solar eclipse.

When the roles are reversed, with a smaller-looking object crossing the face of a larger-looking one, astronomers call that a transit. Perseverance has observed those, too: when Phobos or Deimos crosses the disk of the Sun as seen from Mars. These are sometimes described informally as “Martian solar eclipses.”

More about Perseverance

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, which is managed by Caltech, built and manages operations of the Perseverance rover on behalf of the agency’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington, as part of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program portfolio. Arizona State University leads the operations of the rover’s Mastcam-Z instrument, working in collaboration with Malin Space Science Systems in San Diego, on the design, fabrication, testing, and operation of the cameras.

For more about Perseverance:

https://science.nasa.gov/mission/mars-2020-perseverance

News Media Contacts

DC Agle

Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, Calif.

818-393-9011

agle@jpl.nasa.gov

Karen Fox / Alana Johnson

NASA Headquarters, Washington

240-285-5155 / 202-672-4780

karen.c.fox@nasa.gov / alana.r.johnson@nasa.gov

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