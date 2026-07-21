NIAC 2026 Selections

A collage of artist concepts highlighting the novel approaches proposed by the 2026 NIAC awardees for possible future missions.

NASA/Left to Right: Keunhan Park, Michael Rubenstein, Austin Phoenix, Benjamin Schafer, A.C. Charania, Gilly Elor, Pablo Sobron, Marco Quadrelli, Daniel Drew, Saptarshi Bandyopadhyay, Jeff Nosanov, Anish Damodaran