Graphic depiction of the Interworld Slingshot Resource Surveys concept. Pablo Sobron

Pablo Sobron Sanchez

SETI Institute

This proposal explores a new class of reconnaissance spacecraft that map minerals from orbit using Raman spectroscopy during high-speed flybys–without landing, sample return, or extended dwell. If feasible, this concept would enable NASA to evaluate ice and ilmenite at the Moon, ore content at asteroids, and volatile-bearing minerals at Mars’ moons–all with a single 300-kg spacecraft. The capability addresses NASA’s long-term goals in sustainable lunar presence, asteroid resource evaluation, and Mars logistics by answering a key operational question: what exactly is this material?

The central objective is to determine whether Raman spectroscopy–a technique that identifies minerals by their molecular fingerprints–can operate from tens of kilometers away during flyby or orbital arcs. To date, planetary Raman has only been used from meters away on rovers. Performing Raman from 30–50 km standoff would open a new regime for planetary science and space resource mapping, delivering the compositional specificity that passive reflectance or neutron methods cannot.

The reference mission concept uses a single solar electric propulsion spacecraft to conduct three reconnaissance legs: (1) 50 km polar orbit of the Moon to map ice and ilmenite; (2) a 30 km flyby of a near-Earth asteroid to identify silicates, metals, and organics; (3) a 30—50 km orbit of Phobos or Deimos to detect volatile-rich phases that inform Mars mission logistics.

At each leg, a high-energy pulsed laser, time-gated photon-counting detector, and rad-class beam steering system isolate Raman signals from the planetary surface. No existing sensor or mission class can perform this function.

To determine feasibility, this NIAC Phase I study answers three core questions: (1) Can key mineral Raman lines be detected with adequate signal-to-noise from 50 km? (2) Can beam pointing and smear be stabilized during fast flybys to allow integration over dwell time? (3) Can a 300-kg spacecraft with realistic propulsion, power, and attitude control systems close the mission architecture across all three destinations?

Methods include first-principles photon modeling based on known Raman cross-sections, spacecraft jitter analysis, and trajectory design using NASA’s standard mission planning tools. The study is divided into three technical work packages plus synthesis and reporting. Sensitivity analyses and decision gates are built in to determine how changes in photon return or pointing control would affect overall mission viability. Alternative architectures are explored for each leg, including lower flyby altitudes and different propulsion schemes.

The study team combines deep expertise in Raman instrumentation, spaceborne lidar, and mission design. PI Sobron led field 120-meter-range Raman systems and contributed to SuperCam and SHERLOC on Mars. Co-I Lee and Collaborator Yu from NASA Goddard bring direct heritage from ICESat-2 and other orbital laser systems. Co-I Casell at NASA Ames leads early mission design and brings prior NIAC experience. The team is supported by SETI and OffWorld, a commercial partner.

If successful, the work will define the first architecture for orbital Raman mineral detection and demonstrate that high-resolution molecular mapping is possible without landing. Even partial success would establish new boundaries for remote sensing physics, provide validated models, and support future NASA decisions in Artemis siting, asteroid mining, and Mars ISRU planning. The architecture enables a cost-effective Discovery-class template that could eventually scale to a fleet of inner Solar System scouts–bringing Landsat-style mineral intelligence to planetary exploration.

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