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Actively Steerable Femtosat Constellations for In-situ Exploration of Saturn’s Rings, Atmosphere, and Magnetosphere

The headshot image of Loura Hall

Loura Hall

Jul 21, 2026
Article
Labeled diagram of Saturn's Rings.
Graphic depiction of the Actively Steerable Femtosat Constellations concept.
Michael Rubenstein

Michael Rubenstein
Northwestern University, Chicago

We propose a mission to use ~10,000 actively steerable femtosats to map the ring composition, atmospheric composition and density, and the magnetic field distribution of Saturn. Conducting in-situ surveys of Saturn’s rings with a single flagship mission, such as Cassini, would carry an unacceptably high risk of mission failure due to particle collisions. However, the distributed nature of the proposed mission means it can accept a risk that could destroy many of femtosats in the constellation, making in-situ survey of the ring possible.  

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Last Updated
Jul 21, 2026
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Loura Hall

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