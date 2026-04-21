NASA Invests in Small Businesses Innovating for Space and Earth

Continuing NASA’s longtime support of American industry, the agency announced its selection of more than 30 companies to develop innovative technology through its Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program. With these awards, NASA is investing approximately $16.3 million in seed funding of technology solutions to benefit the agency and energize the space economy.

“NASA’s support of early-stage technology, and the businesses driving these innovations, produces critical advancements for our most ambitious endeavors,” said Jason L. Kessler, program executive for NASA’s SBIR/STTR program at the agency’s headquarters in Washington. “We remain committed to fostering small businesses and research institutions that could support America’s presence on the Moon, advance human exploration of Mars, and improve the quality of life on Earth.”

The new awards come from two areas of NASA’s SBIR/STTR Program offering distinct benefits.

Focused on commercialization, the SBIR Ignite initiative gives small businesses a chance to successfully market their technology, even beyond the potential for use in NASA’s missions. The newly selected Phase I contracts – proposed by 15 firms representing 10 states across the country – will receive up to $150,000 to establish the merit and feasibility of their proposed innovation.

Farther down the development path are awardees announced for NASA’s STTR contracts, provided to small businesses partnered with research institutions, aiming to unlock the power and innovative thinking of the country’s universities and research centers. These Phase II awards, with 17 contracts valued at up to $850,000 each, target demonstration, and delivery of innovative technology.

These awardees will perform early-stage research and development in areas such as in-space manufacturing, advanced battery technologies, lunar landings, and advanced propulsion for air and spacecraft.

The projects receiving awards include:

Bio-inspired materials to help robots get a grip in space

SBIR Ignite Phase I award: Nanoscale Labs – Austin, Texas

Grasping objects in space is difficult for robots because traditional vacuum grippers fail in the vacuum of space and debris as well as spacecraft come in unique shapes. To solve this, Nanoscale Labs created a sprayable dry adhesive, inspired by geckos, that offers low-cost manufacturing, stronger adhesion, and self-cleaning resistance to space dust.

Learning to repair and replace in space

SBIR Ignite Phase I award: QuesTek Innovations LLC – Evanston, Illinois

To live and work in space for long durations, future astronauts may need to be welders, fixing and replacing parts as they explore low Earth orbit or deep space. But welding requires gravity, which presents a challenge in the space environment. As a solution, QuesTek Innovations created a simulation toolkit that will use computer modeling to predict how the properties of welded materials change in space and optimize the processes used.

Keeping a closer eye on lightning storms

STTR Phase II award: ASTER Labs, Inc. – Shoreview, Minnesota

Tracking lightning from low Earth orbit offers higher-resolution data but poses unique challenges to rapidly moving satellites due to their limited field of view. To address this, ASTER Labs developed the STORM Module, a software system that can automatically identify, track, and predict the movement of storms in real time. In partnership with the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, ASTER Labs will enhance and test this capability using simulated data and real lightning observations. The system will also be validated laboratory demonstrations, confirming real-time performance under realistic operating conditions. This technology aims to improve severe weather forecasting and may be adapted to track wildfires or floods.

Monitoring astronaut and earthling health with extended reality and AI

STTR Phase II award: Tietronix Software, Inc. – Houston

To support the physical and cognitive health of future astronauts, Tietronix Software and UT Austin Dell Medical School are developing a portable monitoring platform. The system uses sensors, smartphone apps, and AI to track performance and deliver therapies via an extended reality interface. Now undergoing Phase II spaceflight testing, this technology could eventually provide medical assistance to patients in remote environments on Earth.

The complete lists of selected proposals are available for this SBIR Ignite Phase I solicitation and for the STTR Phase II awards on the program’s website.

This year, NASA’s SBIR/STTR program is adopting a Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) framework to increase opportunities for small businesses while enhancing agility for the agency. The 2026-2027 BAA appendices, outlining topics and subtopics for desired technology proposals, close May 21. Interested businesses and institutions are encouraged to visit the BAA Information Hub for information on applying.

NASA’s SBIR/STTR program is part of the agency’s Space Technology Mission Directorate and is managed by NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley. To learn more about the program, visit: https://www.nasa.gov/sbir_sttr/