Library
Scientific papers, industry forum presentations, and videos covering the concepts used in the digital information platform are available to the public. For those interested in a deeper understanding of the technical workings of DIP, please refer to these resources.
Newsletters
April 2025
December 2024
August 2024
June 2024
March 2024
November 2023
NASA Feature Stories
NASA Partners With Airlines to Save Fuel, Reduce Flight Delays
NASA Flight Rerouting Tool Curbs Delays, Emissions
NASA Cloud-Based Platform Could Help Streamline, Improve Air Traffic
NASA Machine Learning Air Traffic Software Saves Fuel
Technical Papers
Events
Fuser information from Airspace Technical Demonstration-2 industry day workshop
Video recordings of the presentations at the ATD-2 Industry Days
Online Videos
2023 Jan 21 – AIAA LA LV NASA’s Digital Information Platform DIP to Accelerate NAS Transformation
DIP Collaborative Digital Departure Reroute Overview