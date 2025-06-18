Suggested Searches

Scientific papers, industry forum presentations, and videos covering the concepts used in the digital information platform are available to the public. For those interested in a deeper understanding of the technical workings of DIP, please refer to these resources.

Newsletters

April 2025
December 2024
August 2024
June 2024
March 2024
November 2023

NASA Feature Stories

NASA Partners With Airlines to Save Fuel, Reduce Flight Delays

NASA Flight Rerouting Tool Curbs Delays, Emissions

NASA Cloud-Based Platform Could Help Streamline, Improve Air Traffic

NASA Machine Learning Air Traffic Software Saves Fuel

Technical Papers

View the Technical Papers

Events

View all the Events

Fuser information from Airspace Technical Demonstration-2 industry day workshop

Fuser Architecture Overview

Video recordings of the presentations at the ATD-2 Industry Days

Online Videos

2023 Jan 21 – AIAA LA LV NASA’s Digital Information Platform DIP to Accelerate NAS Transformation

DIP Collaborative Digital Departure Reroute Overview

Digital Information Platform

