Scientific papers, industry forum presentations, and videos covering the concepts used in the digital information platform are available to the public. For those interested in a deeper understanding of the technical workings of DIP, please refer to these resources.

Newsletters

April 2025

December 2024

August 2024

June 2024

March 2024

November 2023

NASA Feature Stories

NASA Partners With Airlines to Save Fuel, Reduce Flight Delays

NASA Flight Rerouting Tool Curbs Delays, Emissions

NASA Cloud-Based Platform Could Help Streamline, Improve Air Traffic

NASA Machine Learning Air Traffic Software Saves Fuel

Technical Papers

Events

Fuser information from Airspace Technical Demonstration-2 industry day workshop

Fuser Architecture Overview

Video recordings of the presentations at the ATD-2 Industry Days

Online Videos

2023 Jan 21 – AIAA LA LV NASA’s Digital Information Platform DIP to Accelerate NAS Transformation

DIP Collaborative Digital Departure Reroute Overview

