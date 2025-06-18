DIP Request for Information (RFI) Information Session

Start

April 14, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT End

April 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT

NASA’s Digital Information Platform (DIP) sub-project as part of Air Traffic Management -eXploration (ATM-X) project has recently released the Request for Information (RFI) to obtain information to define collaboration strategy and identify community needs and goals. As a follow-on activity, DIP hosted an online information session to provide the stakeholder community with background of DIP sub-project, example use cases, collaboration approach, and areas of potential contributions both from NASA and interested parties. The purpose of the information session was to help the community understand the scope of the sub-project and thus respond to the RFI in a meaningful way.

Date: Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Time: 11 am – 1 pm (Pacific Time)

Agenda

DIP Vision and Motivation

Example Use Cases

Collaboration Approach

Demonstration Progression

Information Requested

RFI Instructions to Submit

Question & Answer

Resources

Presentation slides

Session Recording

Request materials via email (arc-dip-ext@mail.nasa.gov)

