Suggested Searches

1 min read

DIP Request for Information (RFI) Information Session

Yoon Jung

Partner Engagement & Collaboration Lead for DIP

Jun 18, 2025
Article

Contents

Screenshot of RFI Information Session showing the notational digital information platform.
Start
April 14, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT		 End
April 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT

NASA’s Digital Information Platform (DIP) sub-project as part of Air Traffic Management -eXploration (ATM-X) project has recently released the Request for Information (RFI) to obtain information to define collaboration strategy and identify community needs and goals. As a follow-on activity, DIP hosted an online information session to provide the stakeholder community with background of DIP sub-project, example use cases, collaboration approach, and areas of potential contributions both from NASA and interested parties. The purpose of the information session was to help the community understand the scope of the sub-project and thus respond to the RFI in a meaningful way.

  • Date: Wednesday, April 14, 2021
  • Time: 11 am – 1 pm (Pacific Time)

Agenda

  • DIP Vision and Motivation
  • Example Use Cases
  • Collaboration Approach
  • Demonstration Progression
  • Information Requested
  • RFI Instructions to Submit
  • Question & Answer

Resources

Digital Information Platform

Digital Information Platform Events

Facebook logo
@NASA@NASAaero@NASA_es

Instagram logo
@NASA@NASAaero@NASAes

Linkedin logo
@NASA

Explore More

1 min read

Digital Information Platform Library

Article 9 hours ago
1 min read

DIP Events

Article 9 hours ago
2 min read

DIP RFI Outbrief Session

Article 9 hours ago
Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Missions

Humans In Space

Solar System Exploration

Eyes on the Solar System

Explore NASA’s History

Share

Details

Last Updated
Jun 18, 2025
Editor
Lillian Gipson
Contact
Jim Banke

Related Terms