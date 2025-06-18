DIP Request for Information (RFI) Information Session

|Start
April 14, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT
|End
April 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
NASA’s Digital Information Platform (DIP) sub-project as part of Air Traffic Management -eXploration (ATM-X) project has recently released the Request for Information (RFI) to obtain information to define collaboration strategy and identify community needs and goals. As a follow-on activity, DIP hosted an online information session to provide the stakeholder community with background of DIP sub-project, example use cases, collaboration approach, and areas of potential contributions both from NASA and interested parties. The purpose of the information session was to help the community understand the scope of the sub-project and thus respond to the RFI in a meaningful way.
- Date: Wednesday, April 14, 2021
- Time: 11 am – 1 pm (Pacific Time)
Agenda
- DIP Vision and Motivation
- Example Use Cases
- Collaboration Approach
- Demonstration Progression
- Information Requested
- RFI Instructions to Submit
- Question & Answer
Resources
- Presentation slides
- Session Recording
- Request materials via email (arc-dip-ext@mail.nasa.gov)