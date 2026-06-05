NASA Announces Winners of 2026 University Innovation Competition 

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology team that won the 2026 RASC-AL competition for their project, Exploration-Class Lunar Integrated Power SystEm. Credit: National Institute of Aerospace

NASA announced the Massachusetts Institute of Technology project, Exploration-Class Lunar Integrated Power SystEm, as the first place winner for the 2026 Revolutionary Aerospace Systems Concepts – Academic Linkage (RASC-AL) competition, which challenges students to bridge gaps in aerospace technology by innovating new system concepts and prototypes.

Another team from the same university won second place overall for their project, Mars Exploration Layered Infrastructure for Operations, Research, and Advancement, while Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University took third place with the Mars Pylon Network.

Empowering the next generation, the competition also supports the agency’s workforce development priorities by offering university teams hands-on experience in mission architecture development, systems engineering, and technical communication.

“The winning teams demonstrated how academic innovation can support Artemis mission goals,” said Daniel Mazanek, program sponsor for RASC-AL and senior space systems engineer, NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. “Their work highlights the important role student research plays in shaping future space exploration, and the results showcase how disciplined analysis can elevate innovative ideas into viable exploration concepts.”

Fourteen finalists attended the multi-day RASC-AL Forum in Cocoa Beach, Florida, and gave formal presentations outlining their mission architectures, technology solutions, and supporting analysis. These discussions provided students with real-time engineering feedback, exposing them to the rigor and scrutiny applied to human spaceflight concepts under development within the agency.

Awards were presented to teams demonstrating the highest levels of technical rigor, innovation, and mission alignment. In addition to the top prizes, other awards included:

Best in Communications, Position, Navigation, and Time Architectures for Mars Surface Operations Theme: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Mars Exploration Layered Infrastructure for Operations, Research, and Advancement MELIORA)

Best in Lunar Sample Return Concept Theme: South Dakota State University

Sample Extraction of Lunar Elements for Network Entry (SELENE)

Best in Lunar Surface Power and Power Management and Distribution Architectures Theme: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Exploration-Class Lunar Integrated Power SystEm (ECLIPSE)

Best in Lunar Technology Demonstrations Leveraging Common Infrastructure Theme: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

CLPS-enabled Highly-autonomous End-to-End isruSystem Evaluations to Build Understanding and Resilient Growth by Experimenting with Regolith (CHEESEBURGER)

Best Prototype: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Worldwide Campus

Advanced Utilization of Resources for Energy & Viability Off-Earth (Project AUREVO)

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign with Leonardo de Vinci Engineering School

Mining and Advanced Transformation of Regolith for Infrastructure and eXpansion (MATRIX)

“The RASC-AL program allows students to demonstrate their ability to transform innovative concepts into technically sound studies, with emphasis on technical rigor, clear communication, and systems-level thinking,” said Christopher Jones, program sponsor for RASC-AL and chief technologist for the Systems Analysis and Concepts Directorate at NASA Langley. “These are the hallmarks of effective engineering that we’re looking for and reflect the standards required for real-world aerospace problem-solving,”

The NASA RASC-AL competition represents a cross-agency collaboration. The competition is administered by the National Institute of Aerospace and managed by the NASA Tournament Lab, part of the agency’s Prizes, Challenges, and Crowdsourcing Program.

For more information, visit:

https://go.nasa.gov/3GS1OGm