August 18, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST End

August 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST

DIP RFI Outbrief Session

NASA’s Digital Information Platform (DIP) sub-project as part of Air Traffic Management -eXploration (ATM-X) project has received responses to the Request for Information (RFI) from aviation community. As a follow-on activity, DIP is hosting an online information session to brief out to the community with the summary of RFI inputs as well as the latest updates on DIP sub-project planning. The purpose of this session is to share the valuable inputs from the RFI responses on data & service needs for airspace operations, recommended use cases for DIP collaborative demos, and potential data and technology services that can be provided by the DIP platform through NASA-industry collaboration.

Interested parties are encouraged to register for the outbrief session by submitting the registration form shown below. The outbrief session will be organized by a series of presentation followed by a Q&A session, and will be available through MS Teams.

Date: Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Time: 10 am – 12 pm Pacific

Agenda

DIP Overview

Partner Engagement Strategy

Request for Information

Responses Summary

Demo Plan Overview

Next Steps,

Q&A

Resources

Presentation slides

Session Recording

Request materials via email (arc-dip-ext@mail.nasa.gov)

