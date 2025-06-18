Suggested Searches

DIP RFI Outbrief Session

Yoon Jung

Partner Engagement & Collaboration Lead for DIP

Jun 18, 2025
August 18, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST		 End
August 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST

NASA’s Digital Information Platform (DIP) sub-project as part of Air Traffic Management -eXploration (ATM-X) project has received responses to the Request for Information (RFI) from aviation community. As a follow-on activity, DIP is hosting an online information session to brief out to the community with the summary of RFI inputs as well as the latest updates on DIP sub-project planning. The purpose of this session is to share the valuable inputs from the RFI responses on data & service needs for airspace operations, recommended use cases for DIP collaborative demos, and potential data and technology services that can be provided by the DIP platform through NASA-industry collaboration.

Interested parties are encouraged to register for the outbrief session by submitting the registration form shown below. The outbrief session will be organized by a series of presentation followed by a Q&A session, and will be available through MS Teams.

  • Date: Wednesday, August 18, 2021
  • Time: 10 am – 12 pm Pacific

Agenda

  • DIP Overview
  • Partner Engagement Strategy
  • Request for Information
  • Responses Summary
  • Demo Plan Overview
  • Next Steps,
  • Q&A

Digital Information Platform

Digital Information Platform Events

Last Updated
Jun 18, 2025
Editor
Lillian Gipson
Contact
Jim Banke

