Lagniappe for April 2025

New beginnings feel a lot like the month of April. It is the heart of spring and the season that symbolizes growth and renewal.

April is the perfect time to break free from old routines and try something new.

If you have landed here in this website corner of our digital world, consider this your open invitation to continue ahead on the journey with NASA Stennis by following us on social media.

It is time to say goodbye to the Lagniappe publication as we know it, but do not worry. All of the great news about the center and its frontline activities still will be available, just in a new way – via our social media platforms! Gator wants you to feel more connected than ever as we continue to help power space dreams in south Mississippi. Moving forward, join NASA Stennis in our digital playground for even more of that extra-something special.

This playground is not limited to only fun, or making new friends, or learning new stuff.

Whether you are on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or X, there is a place, and space, for all of that and more.

As we close out the website edition of NASA Stennis Lagniappe, we turn the page and look forward to new possibilities ahead.

Let’s keep building one connection at a time because here at America’s largest rocket propulsion test site, it is more than just content.

It is where the NASA Stennis team will continue building on its proven expertise in all areas of work, and where you will have a front row seat to experience it unfold.

So, click the links below to become a NASA Stennis follower today. Then, invite your friends to become followers as well.

NASA Stennis Top News

NASA-Sponsored FIRST Robotics Welcomes Teams to Magnolia Regional

NASA serves as a lead sponsor, along with NASA Stennis employees and interns volunteering, for the third annual FIRST Robotics Magnolia Regional Competition on March 14. The event in Laurel, Mississippi, welcomed 37 teams from eight states (Alabama, California, Florida, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee) and one team from Mexico. The FIRST (For the Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics event joined NASA’s Robotics Alliance Project to combine the excitement of sport with the rigors of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in field games using industrial-sized robots. NASA/Danny Nowlin NASA serves as a lead sponsor, along with NASA Stennis employees and interns volunteering, for the third annual FIRST Robotics Magnolia Regional Competition on March 14. Center Activities

NASA Leaders Visit Representatives

U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, center, greets NASA Stennis Deputy Director Christine Powell, right, and NASA Stennis Legislative Affairs Officer and Chief of Staff Troy Frisbie on March 4. Powell and Frisbie visited with Smith and other congressional members in conjunction with the recent NASA Artemis Suppliers Conference in Washington, D.C. NASA/Stennis U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi welcomes NASA Stennis Deputy Director Christine Powell and other guests on March 5. Powell visited Wicker in conjunction with the NASA Artemis Suppliers Conference in Washington, D.C. NASA/Stennis U.S. Rep. Mike Ezell of Mississippi, fourth from right, stands with acting NASA Kennedy Space Center Director Kelvin Manning, fifth from right; NASA Stennis Deputy Director Christine Powell, third from right; NASA Stennis Legislative Affairs Officer and Chief of Staff Troy Frisbie, far left; and several congressional staff members March 5. The NASA officials visited with Ezell and other congressional members in conjunction with the recent NASA Artemis Suppliers Conference in Washington, D.C. NASA/Stennis

NASA Space Flight Awareness Program Recognizes Stennis Employees

NASA’s Stennis Space Center employees were recognized with Honoree Awards from NASA’s Space Flight Awareness Program during a March 10 ceremony in Orlando, Florida, for outstanding support of human spaceflight.

Blood Moon in South Mississippi

Images show the total lunar eclipse, known as a Blood Moon, over south Mississippi during the early morning hours of March 14. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it appears red-orange. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon. NASA/Rebecca Mataya Images show the total lunar eclipse, known as a Blood Moon, over south Mississippi during the early morning hours of March 14. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it appears red-orange. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon. NASA/Rebecca Mataya Images show the total lunar eclipse, known as a Blood Moon, over south Mississippi during the early morning hours of March 14. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it appears red-orange. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon. NASA/Rebecca Mataya Images show the total lunar eclipse, known as a Blood Moon, over south Mississippi during the early morning hours of March 14. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it appears red-orange. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon. NASA/Rebecca Mataya Images show the total lunar eclipse, known as a Blood Moon, over south Mississippi during the early morning hours of March 14. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it appears red-orange. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon. NASA/Rebecca Mataya Images show the total lunar eclipse, known as a Blood Moon, over south Mississippi during the early morning hours of March 14. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it appears red-orange. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon. NASA/Rebecca Mataya

U.S. Senator's Staff Visit NASA Stennis

NASA’s Stennis Space Center hosts staff members of U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi on March 21 for a site visit. Pictured (left to right) are Kelly McCarthy, NASA Stennis partnership development lead; Troy Frisbie, NASA Stennis legislative affairs officer and chief of staff; Jason Richard, NASA Stennis propulsion business manager; Joe Schuyler, director of the NASA Stennis Engineering and Test Directorate; Emily Yetter, Wicker’s military legislative assistant; Dan Hillenbrand, Wicker’s legislative director; Terry Miller, U.S. Navy Fellow assigned to Wicker’s office; NASA Stennis Associate Director Rodney McKellip; Duane Armstrong, manager of the NASA Stennis Strategic Business Development Office; Drew Parks, Navy Senate liaison officer to Wicker’s office. The members representing the Mississippi senator’s staff toured NASA Stennis, including the Thad Cochran Test Stand, where NASA Stennis is preparing for future Artemis testing. NASA/Danny Nowlin

NASA Stennis Hosts Leadership Class

Approximately 50 members of the Leadership Hancock Class of 2025 visit NASA Stennis on March 26 for a full-day tour that included meeting NASA Stennis leaders and seeing center facilities, such as the Thad Cochran Test Stand pictured in the background. Leadership Hancock is an annual program by the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce designed to identify and cultivate future community leaders. NASA/Danny Nowlin

NASA Stennis Interns Tour Site

NASA student interns stand in the flame deflector at the Fred Haise Test Stand on March 7 during a NASA Stennis site tour. Interns include (left to right): Addison Mitchell (Pathways intern for Engineering and Test Directorate); Andrew Evans (Office of STEM Engagement intern for Autonomous Systems Lab); Mikayla Chandler (Office of STEM Engagement intern for ASTRO CAMP Community Partners); and Kristen Zack (Office of STEM Engagement intern for Autonomous Systems Lab). NASA Office of STEM Engagement paid internships allow high school and college-level students to contribute to agency projects under the guidance of a NASA mentor. The Pathways program offers current students and recent graduates paid internships that can be direct pipelines to full-time employment at NASA upon graduation. NASA/Danny Nowlin

Rocket Test Group Visits NASA Stennis

NASA Stennis partnered with Mississippi Enterprise for Technology to host more than 100 members of the 57th Rocket Test Group on March 18-19.

The group toured the south Mississippi NASA center on March 19, learning how NASA Stennis operates as NASA’s primary, and America’s largest, rocket propulsion test site to serve the nation and commercial sector with its unique capabilities and expertise.

Employee Profile: Rebecca Mataya

Rebecca Mataya is a budget analyst at NASA’s Stennis Space Center. “Whether you are an engineer, analyst, lawyer, technician, communicator or innovator, there is a place for you here at NASA,” she said. “Every skill contributes to the greater mission of pushing the boundaries of exploration, discovery, and progress. If you have a passion, determination, and willingness to learn, NASA is a place where you can grow and leave a lasting impact on the future of space.” NASA/Stennis

A career path can unfold in unexpected ways. Ask NASA’s Rebecca Mataya. The journey to NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, was not planned but “meant to be,” she said.

