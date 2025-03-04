Explore Lagniappe for March 2025 featuring:
- NASA Stennis Teams Install New Production RS-25 Engine for Upcoming Hot Fire
- NASA Stennis Flashback: Learning About Rocket Engine Exhaust for Safe Space Travel
- NASA in NOLA for Super Bowl
Gator Speaks
Welcome to March. It is the month that refuses to sit still. One day, the sun is shining, and the next day, the wind is howling through the trees, especially in the 125,000-acre buffer zone at NASA Stennis.
The buffer zone and location of NASA Stennis helps provide the right conditions for around-the-clock propulsion test capabilities.
March, like NASA Stennis, is full of possibilities.
The month kicks off a season of new beginnings. It is a time when farmers begin to plant seeds.
Did you know powering space dreams at NASA Stennis is a lot like farmers planting seeds?
Planting a seed is simple, yet profound. It signals a fresh start no matter if you are an experienced planter or if it is your first time.
Picking the right seed, carefully choosing the spot, and preparing the soil are ways to get going. Anticipation begins in March as planters set the stage for something that will happen over time.
Similarly, NASA Stennis is the right place to pick for many aerospace companies large and small. It is where the road to launch begins.
Whether the company is brand new to the field, like a first-time planter, or more experienced, the soil is right at NASA Stennis. South Mississippi is where a team of experts can help companies achieve a successful outcome.
Ah yes, the month of March and NASA Stennis are indeed alike.
They both can be a bridge between what was and what is to come – one, a time of year and the other, a place to shake off the winter slumber, take a deep breath, and step into something new.
There is something magical about planting seeds, just like there is something magical about powering space dreams at NASA Stennis.
NASA Stennis Top News
NASA Stennis Teams Install New Production RS-25 Engine for Upcoming Hot Fire
NASA marked a key milestone Feb. 18 with installation of RS-25 engine No. E20001, the first new production engine to help power the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket on future Artemis missions to the Moon.
NASA Stennis Flashback: Learning About Rocket Engine Exhaust for Safe Space Travel
NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, is widely known as the nation’s largest rocket propulsion test site.
Center Activities
NASA in NOLA for Super Bowl
NASA Stennis Leaders Visit Kennedy Space Center
Leadership Class Visits NASA Stennis
Rocket Lab Leader Visits NASA Stennis
NASA in the News
- NASA’s Advancements in Space Continue Generating Products on Earth – NASA
- What You Need To Know About the March 2025 Total Lunar Eclipse – NASA Science
- More Than 400 Lives Saved with NASA’s Search and Rescue Tech in 2024 – NASA
- Tests in Simulated Lunar Gravity to Prep Payloads for Moon
Employee Profile: Jason Hopper
Jason Hopper’s journey to NASA started with assessing the risk of stepping into the unknown.
Additional Resources
Subscription Info
Lagniappe is published monthly by the Office of Communications at NASA’s Stennis Space Center. The NASA Stennis office may be contacted by at 228-688-3333 (phone); ssc-office-of-communications@mail.nasa.gov (email); or NASA OFFICE OF COMMUNICATIONS, Attn: LAGNIAPPE, Mail code IA00, Building 1111 Room 173, Stennis Space Center, MS 39529 (mail).
The Lagniappe staff includes: Managing Editor Lacy Thompson, Editor Bo Black, and photographer Danny Nowlin.
To subscribe to the monthly publication, please email the following to ssc-office-of-communications@mail.nasa.gov – name, location (city/state), email address.