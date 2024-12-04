Explore Lagniappe for December 2024 featuring:
- NASA Stennis Secures Grant for Clean Energy Project
- Powering Space Dreams
- NASA Builds Bridges at Bayou Classic
Gator Speaks
Do you have time for a quick story?
Recently, your ol‘ friend Gator had the chance to help his family move.
This move was not the same as going to the Moon or Mars like NASA’s planned Artemis adventure, but it felt similar.
The move brought friends, family, and even some neighbors together to help. Each person took on a role in an organized way to help make it happen.
Some packed, others cleaned, and all contributed in some way, with each person bringing his or her special touch to the project.
We were not just working hard. We were making the most of it.
It became more than work. It turned into a celebration of friends and family coming together to make something good happen. There was something truly rewarding about seeing everyone pitch in to make it a success.
While this move will not take us to the Moon like the Artemis campaign, it is hard not to see similarities. When NASA returns to the Moon for scientific discovery, technology advancement, and to learn how to live and work on another world while preparing for human missions to Mars, it will be a success for all of us to share in.
Through Artemis, NASA is bringing together commercial and international partners to establish the first long-term presence on the Moon. Here at NASA Stennis, many are working hard to help prepare the agency for future Artemis missions, testing needed rocket engines and systems.
Going back to the Moon has become more than work, though. It is inspiring a new generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation.
Every person is playing a role. It is bringing together friends, family, and neighbors to help. All are contributing, with each person bringing a special touch to the mission.
It is a celebration of each step forward, each rocket launched, each mission accomplishment. Each milestone reminds us all – “Wow, we really did that. We are a part of something great.”
NASA Stennis Top News
NASA Stennis Secures Grant for Clean Energy Project
NASA’s Stennis Space Center has been awarded a highly competitive U.S. Department of Energy grant to transform its main administration building into a facility that produces as much renewable energy as it uses.
Powering Space Dreams
As the nation’s largest multiuser propulsion test site, NASA Stennis supports and helps power both national and commercial space efforts and missions.
NASA Builds Bridges at Bayou Classic
NASA was on full display during the 51st Annual Bayou Classic Fan Fest activity on Nov. 30, hosting an informational booth and interacting with event participants.
Employee Profile: Jeff Renshaw
NASA attorney Jeff Renshaw’s work has primarily revolved around two things: serving others and solving problems.
Additional Resources
- Good Things with Rebecca Turner – SuperTalk Mississippi (interview with NASA Stennis Director John Bailey)
