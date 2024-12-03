NASA Builds Bridges at Bayou Classic

Fans at the 51st Annual Bayou Classic in New Orleans snap a photo with cardboard images of NASA’s Artemis II crew on Nov. 30. NASA/Danny Nowlin

NASA was on full display during the 51st Annual Bayou Classic Fan Fest activity on Nov. 30, hosting an informational booth and interacting with event participants. Kicking off the Fan Fest on stage were Ken Newton, director of the NASA Shared Services Center Service Delivery Directorate; Pam Covington, director of the NASA Stennis Office of Communications; and Dawn Davis, chief of the NASA Stennis Engineering & Test Directorate Office of Technology Development.

NASA representatives, including HBCU alumni, supported the morning-long event, providing Fan Fest attendees with promotional items and information about student internship and employment opportunities with the agency.

The annual Bayou Classic event attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year and features several days of activities, including a nationally broadcast football game, involving two Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Louisiana – Southern University in Baton Rouge and Grambling State University in Grambling.

The NASA outreach and engagement effort during this year’s event focused on the theme – There’s Space for Everybody at NASA. It was part of an ongoing agencywide commitment to advance equity and reach deeper into underrepresented and underserved segments of society and was in support of efforts to advance racial equity in the federal government.