Lagniappe for October 2024

The NASA Stennis Autonomous Systems Laboratory team and John Bailey, then acting center director of NASA Stennis, are shown at NASA’s Stennis Space Center watching the launch of the Sidus Space LizzieSat-1 (LS-1) small satellite into space
Explore the October 2024 issue, highlighting an update for the historic ASTRA project at NASA Stennis, and more!   
NASA Stennis Communications

Oct 03, 2024
Explore Lagniappe for October 2024 featuring:

  • NASA Stennis Set to Continue ASTRA Mission with Sidus Space
  • NASA Stennis Completes Key Test Complex Water System Upgrade
  • NASA Stennis Leaders Visit Capitol Hill
  • NASA Stennis Hosts Safety and Health Day

Gator Speaks

The news in September about the historic NASA Stennis ASTRA (Autonomous Satellite Technology for Resilient Applications) payload mission brings wonderful encouragement to this ‘ol Gator!

I know great potential when I see it, and the continuation of the center’s first-ever in-space autonomous systems payload mission aboard an orbiting satellite with Sidus Space, Inc. has just that.

The historic mission highlights the can-do attitude shared by all at NASA Stennis.

The center has a storied history of pushing the boundaries for what is possible. If there is a way to get something done, the folks at NASA Stennis will discover it.

ASTRA is no different and represents a first in this particular space (pun intended!) of autonomous systems work at NASA Stennis.

This is a first step toward fulfilling part of the center’s strategic plan to design autonomous systems to help accelerate the development of intelligent aerospace systems and services for government and industry.

Such work could contribute to enhanced efficiency, improved safety, scalability to meet demands, and much more. The potential is ASTRA-nomical. See what I did there?

Potential is not developed over night, which makes ASTRA even more intriguing. The mission could run for up to four years while gathering valuable data along the way.

The ASTRA mission is an exciting leap forward for NASA Stennis to learn what is possible and perhaps open doors for a future that unlocks new frontiers.

One thing this Gator has learned to be true is the brighter the future, the more we must believe in ourselves, and I believe in the NASA Stennis Autonomous Systems Laboratory team.

NASA Stennis Top News

NASA Stennis Set to Continue ASTRA Mission with Sidus Space

NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, announced Wednesday it will continue its historic in-space autonomous systems payload mission aboard an orbiting satellite through a follow-on agreement with Sidus Space, Inc.


Read More About the ASTRA Mission

NASA Stennis Completes Key Test Complex Water System Upgrade

For almost 60 years, NASA’s Stennis Space Center has tested rocket systems and engines to help power the nation’s human space exploration dreams. Completion of a critical water system infrastructure project helps ensure the site can continue that frontline work moving forward.


Read More About the Upgrades to the Test Complex Water System

Center Activities

NASA Highlights Program with Southern University Law Students

University of Mississippi Leadership Visit NASA Stennis

Pictured, from left to right, are: Davis Pace, president and CEO of MSET; William Kneip, director of External Relations and assistant to the Chancellor for Executive Affairs, University of Mississippi; Amy Lewis, executive director of Federal Relations, University of Mississippi; John Bailey, director of NASA Stennis; Dr. Glenn Boyce, chancellor of the University of Mississippi; Hughes Miller, senior director of Industry Engagement, University of Mississippi; and Dr. John Higginbotham, vice chancellor of Research and Economic Development, University of Mississippi.
Mississippi Enterprise for Technology (MSET), a public-private partnership between Mississippi Development Authority, NASA, and Mississippi’s research institutions, hosted a visit for University of Mississippi leadership on Sept. 4 to NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. The visit showcased the center’s federal assets and the role Mississippi Enterprise for Technology plays in supporting industry and driving sustained economic development of the region and state. Pictured, from left to right, are: Davis Pace, president and CEO of MSET; William Kneip, director of External Relations and assistant to the Chancellor for Executive Affairs, University of Mississippi; Amy Lewis, executive director of Federal Relations, University of Mississippi; John Bailey, director of NASA Stennis; Dr. Glenn Boyce, chancellor of the University of Mississippi; Hughes Miller, senior director of Industry Engagement, University of Mississippi; and Dr. John Higginbotham, vice chancellor of Research and Economic Development, University of Mississippi.
NASA/Danny Nowlin

NASA Stennis Leaders Visit Capitol Hill

Contractor Leadership Team Visits NASA Stennis

Afognak Native Corporation Board of Director members and Alutiiq, LLC executives stand at the Thad Cochran Test Stand
Afognak Native Corporation Board of Director members and Alutiiq, LLC executives stand at the Thad Cochran Test Stand (B-1/B-2) during a visit to NASA’s Stennis Space Center on Sept. 19. The board members and executives visited the site to learn about laboratory services provided by Alutiiq Essential Services at NASA Stennis since 2020. Afognak is an Alaskan Native corporation focused on serving the needs of its native Alaskan people. Alutiiq, LLC operates as a subsidiary of the corporation to provide a variety of services to federal entities. Alutiiq Essential Services operates as a subsidiary of Alutiiq, LLC. Shown at the test stand during the Sept. 19 visit are, left to right: Ian Neumann, Alutiiq executive; John Monaccio, Alutiiq Essential Services president; Autumn Sellers, Alutiiq executive; Loretta Nelson, director; Marci Orth, director; Wade Hall, director; Shane Mendel, Alutiiq Essential Services program manager at NASA Stennis; Erik Olsen, director; Alan Hines, Alutiiq Essential Services executive.
NASA/Danny Nowlin

NASA Stennis Hosts Space Flight Awareness Meeting

Representatives of NASA’s Space Flight Awareness Program are shown at the Thad Cochran Test Stand
Representatives of NASA’s Space Flight Awareness Program are shown at the Thad Cochran Test Stand (B-1/B-2) on Sept. 25. The Space Flight Awareness program manager and working group had its annual meeting this year at NASA’s Stennis Space Center to review plans for 2025. NASA’s Space Flight Awareness Program recognizes outstanding job performances and contributions by civil servants and contract employees and focuses on excellence in quality and safety in support of human space flight.
NASA/Danny Nowlin

NASA Stennis Hosts NASA Day at the Audubon Zoo

NASA Stennis Hosts Safety and Health Day

NASA Connects with Artemis Generation at College and Career Fair

NASA in the News

Employee Profile: Bridget Moody

Bridget Moody has the future in mind every day she works for NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

Bridget Moody, wearing a blue sweater, smiles for a portrait in front of Building 1111 at Stennis Space Center
Bridget Moody stands at NASA’s Stennis Space Center where she is the technical lead for the NASA Stennis Environmental and Health Services Office. Along with supporting the NASA mission at NASA Stennis, Moody supports commercial companies by helping them determine environmental requirements and obtain required permits.
NASA/Danny Nowlin
Read More About Bridget Moody

Looking Back: A First for Women in Space

Additional Resources

