Explore Lagniappe for October 2024 featuring:

NASA Stennis Set to Continue ASTRA Mission with Sidus Space

NASA Stennis Completes Key Test Complex Water System Upgrade

NASA Stennis Leaders Visit Capitol Hill

NASA Stennis Hosts Safety and Health Day

Gator Speaks

The news in September about the historic NASA Stennis ASTRA (Autonomous Satellite Technology for Resilient Applications) payload mission brings wonderful encouragement to this ‘ol Gator!

Gator Speaks NASA/Stennis

I know great potential when I see it, and the continuation of the center’s first-ever in-space autonomous systems payload mission aboard an orbiting satellite with Sidus Space, Inc. has just that.

The historic mission highlights the can-do attitude shared by all at NASA Stennis.

The center has a storied history of pushing the boundaries for what is possible. If there is a way to get something done, the folks at NASA Stennis will discover it.

ASTRA is no different and represents a first in this particular space (pun intended!) of autonomous systems work at NASA Stennis.

This is a first step toward fulfilling part of the center’s strategic plan to design autonomous systems to help accelerate the development of intelligent aerospace systems and services for government and industry.

Such work could contribute to enhanced efficiency, improved safety, scalability to meet demands, and much more. The potential is ASTRA-nomical. See what I did there?

Potential is not developed over night, which makes ASTRA even more intriguing. The mission could run for up to four years while gathering valuable data along the way.

The ASTRA mission is an exciting leap forward for NASA Stennis to learn what is possible and perhaps open doors for a future that unlocks new frontiers.

One thing this Gator has learned to be true is the brighter the future, the more we must believe in ourselves, and I believe in the NASA Stennis Autonomous Systems Laboratory team.

NASA Stennis Top News

NASA Stennis Set to Continue ASTRA Mission with Sidus Space

NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, announced Wednesday it will continue its historic in-space autonomous systems payload mission aboard an orbiting satellite through a follow-on agreement with Sidus Space, Inc.

NASA Stennis Completes Key Test Complex Water System Upgrade

For almost 60 years, NASA’s Stennis Space Center has tested rocket systems and engines to help power the nation’s human space exploration dreams. Completion of a critical water system infrastructure project helps ensure the site can continue that frontline work moving forward.

Center Activities

NASA Highlights Program with Southern University Law Students

Representatives from the Office of General Counsel for NASA's Stennis Space Center and the NASA Shared Services Center Office near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi speak and visit with students at Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge Sept. 4 to promote a new externship partnership beginning next spring between the agency and school. NASA Office of General Counsel Director Ron Bald and office representatives Davin Rieke, Jeff Renshaw, Cary Tolman, and Nathan Jermyn engaged in an hour-long panel discussion attended by approximately 40 students. NASA Stennis Office of STEM Engagement representative Louis Thompson also supported the event. In addition to the panel participation by the NASA legal team, the agency representatives met with students before and after the panel discussion to answer questions and share experiences from their legal careers. Participants reported that students expressed high interest in the externship program that the Office of General Counsel plans to launch in the spring 2025 semester. NASA Stennis representatives said they look forward to a strong partnership with Southern University as a minority-serving institution and HBCU (Historically Black College and University). NASA and Southern University

University of Mississippi Leadership Visit NASA Stennis

Mississippi Enterprise for Technology (MSET), a public-private partnership between Mississippi Development Authority, NASA, and Mississippi’s research institutions, hosted a visit for University of Mississippi leadership on Sept. 4 to NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. The visit showcased the center’s federal assets and the role Mississippi Enterprise for Technology plays in supporting industry and driving sustained economic development of the region and state. Pictured, from left to right, are: Davis Pace, president and CEO of MSET; William Kneip, director of External Relations and assistant to the Chancellor for Executive Affairs, University of Mississippi; Amy Lewis, executive director of Federal Relations, University of Mississippi; John Bailey, director of NASA Stennis; Dr. Glenn Boyce, chancellor of the University of Mississippi; Hughes Miller, senior director of Industry Engagement, University of Mississippi; and Dr. John Higginbotham, vice chancellor of Research and Economic Development, University of Mississippi. NASA/Danny Nowlin

NASA Stennis Leaders Visit Capitol Hill

NASA Stennis Deputy Director Christine Powell, left, and NASA Stennis Director John Bailey stand near the United States Capitol during a visit to Washington, D.C. on Sept. 18. It marked the first visit to Capitol Hill for the leaders from NASA's Stennis Space Center since being named to their current roles. Following conversations with Mississippi and Louisiana congressional representatives and staffers, Bailey and Powell attended the Hidden Figures Congressional Gold Medal ceremony. The awards recognized the women who contributed to the U.S. space race, including the NASA mathematicians who helped land the first astronauts on the Moon under the agency's Apollo Program. NASA Stennis, established in the 1960s, tested first and second stages of the Saturn V rocket for Apollo missions to the Moon. The south Mississippi NASA center continues supporting the NASA mission by testing engines and stages to help power the agency's Artemis campaign to return astronauts to the Moon and beyond. NASA

Contractor Leadership Team Visits NASA Stennis

Afognak Native Corporation Board of Director members and Alutiiq, LLC executives stand at the Thad Cochran Test Stand (B-1/B-2) during a visit to NASA’s Stennis Space Center on Sept. 19. The board members and executives visited the site to learn about laboratory services provided by Alutiiq Essential Services at NASA Stennis since 2020. Afognak is an Alaskan Native corporation focused on serving the needs of its native Alaskan people. Alutiiq, LLC operates as a subsidiary of the corporation to provide a variety of services to federal entities. Alutiiq Essential Services operates as a subsidiary of Alutiiq, LLC. Shown at the test stand during the Sept. 19 visit are, left to right: Ian Neumann, Alutiiq executive; John Monaccio, Alutiiq Essential Services president; Autumn Sellers, Alutiiq executive; Loretta Nelson, director; Marci Orth, director; Wade Hall, director; Shane Mendel, Alutiiq Essential Services program manager at NASA Stennis; Erik Olsen, director; Alan Hines, Alutiiq Essential Services executive. NASA/Danny Nowlin

NASA Stennis Hosts Space Flight Awareness Meeting

Representatives of NASA’s Space Flight Awareness Program are shown at the Thad Cochran Test Stand (B-1/B-2) on Sept. 25. The Space Flight Awareness program manager and working group had its annual meeting this year at NASA’s Stennis Space Center to review plans for 2025. NASA’s Space Flight Awareness Program recognizes outstanding job performances and contributions by civil servants and contract employees and focuses on excellence in quality and safety in support of human space flight. NASA/Danny Nowlin

NASA Stennis Hosts NASA Day at the Audubon Zoo

Representatives from NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, inspire the Artemis Generation by conducting STEM engagement activities Sept. 14 during NASA Day at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans. Nearly 2,800 visitors had the opportunity to learn about NASA’s Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond. NASA is going back to the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and inspiration for a new generation of explorers: the Artemis Generation. Audubon Zoo/Chelsea Creel Representatives from NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, inspire the Artemis Generation by conducting STEM engagement activities Sept. 14 during NASA Day at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans. Nearly 2,800 visitors had the opportunity to learn about NASA’s Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond. NASA is going back to the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and inspiration for a new generation of explorers: the Artemis Generation. Audubon Zoo/Chelsea Creel Representatives from NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, inspire the Artemis Generation by conducting STEM engagement activities Sept. 14 during NASA Day at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans. Nearly 2,800 visitors had the opportunity to learn about NASA’s Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond. NASA is going back to the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and inspiration for a new generation of explorers: the Artemis Generation. NASA/Lacy Thompson Representatives from NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, inspire the Artemis Generation by conducting STEM engagement activities Sept. 14 during NASA Day at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans. Nearly 2,800 visitors had the opportunity to learn about NASA’s Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond. NASA is going back to the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and inspiration for a new generation of explorers: the Artemis Generation. Audubon Zoo/Chelsea Creel Representatives from NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, inspire the Artemis Generation by conducting STEM engagement activities Sept. 14 during NASA Day at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans. Nearly 2,800 visitors had the opportunity to learn about NASA’s Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond. NASA is going back to the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and inspiration for a new generation of explorers: the Artemis Generation. Audubon Zoo/Chelsea Creel Representatives from NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, inspire the Artemis Generation by conducting STEM engagement activities Sept. 14 during NASA Day at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans. Nearly 2,800 visitors had the opportunity to learn about NASA’s Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond. NASA is going back to the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and inspiration for a new generation of explorers: the Artemis Generation. Audubon Zoo/Chelsea Creel Representatives from NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, inspire the Artemis Generation by conducting STEM engagement activities Sept. 14 during NASA Day at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans. Nearly 2,800 visitors had the opportunity to learn about NASA’s Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond. NASA is going back to the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and inspiration for a new generation of explorers: the Artemis Generation. Audubon Zoo/Chelsea Creel Representatives from NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, inspire the Artemis Generation by conducting STEM engagement activities Sept. 14 during NASA Day at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans. Nearly 2,800 visitors had the opportunity to learn about NASA’s Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond. NASA is going back to the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and inspiration for a new generation of explorers: the Artemis Generation. Audubon Zoo/Chelsea Creel

NASA Stennis Hosts Safety and Health Day

NASA's Stennis Space Center hosts the annual Safety and Health Day event on Sept. 26. The yearly event, organized by the NASA Stennis Safety and Mission Assurance Directorate, is a reminder to the NASA Stennis workforce about the importance of a safe work environment. The event concluded with employees visiting various safety exhibits in the Roy S. Estess Building, which also provided an opportunity to receive health screenings. NASA/Danny Nowlin

NASA Connects with Artemis Generation at College and Career Fair

Employees from NASA's Stennis Space Center participate in U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson's Annual College and Career Fair on Oct. 2 at the Washington County Convention Center in Greenville, Mississippi. The college and career fair welcomed high schoolers, college students, and the public to the event. Participants could visit the NASA exhibit area to gain insight into NASA Stennis, America's largest rocket propulsion test site, and the opportunities for students to undertake meaningful work. In an accompanying photo, Rep. Thompson (left to right) is shown with NASA Stennis employees Britton Fortenberry, Louis Thompson, and Dawn Davis. As NASA explores more of the Moon than ever before through the Artemis campaign, the Artemis Generation will contribute to make an impact on humanity for the benefit of all. NASA/Stennis

NASA in the News

Employee Profile: Bridget Moody

Bridget Moody has the future in mind every day she works for NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

Bridget Moody stands at NASA’s Stennis Space Center where she is the technical lead for the NASA Stennis Environmental and Health Services Office. Along with supporting the NASA mission at NASA Stennis, Moody supports commercial companies by helping them determine environmental requirements and obtain required permits. NASA/Danny Nowlin

Looking Back: A First for Women in Space

Forty years ago this month, NASA demonstrated in real time that there is space for everybody. An image from Oct. 11, 1984, shows astronaut Kathryn D. Sullivan checking the latch of an antenna in the space shuttle Challenger’s open cargo during her historic extravehicular activity (spacewalk). The 13th flight of the Space Shuttle Program, STS-41G, was the first flight to include two women, Sullivan and Sally Ride. Ride has become the first American woman to fly to space in June 1983. A little more than a year later, Sullivan became the first American woman to walk in space. NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, tested space shuttle main engines for 34 years, from 1975 to 2009. The testing included hot fires of the flight engines that helped power this historic moment. To honor this time in space history, watch Space for Women on the agency’s new streaming platform – NASA+. The film features interviews with NASA employees and shows the variety of positions held by women in the agency. NASA The official portrait of Astronaut Kathryn D. Sullivan from 1984. NASA/Johnson

Additional Resources

