Explore Lagniappe for October 2024 featuring:
- NASA Stennis Set to Continue ASTRA Mission with Sidus Space
- NASA Stennis Completes Key Test Complex Water System Upgrade
- NASA Stennis Leaders Visit Capitol Hill
- NASA Stennis Hosts Safety and Health Day
Gator Speaks
The news in September about the historic NASA Stennis ASTRA (Autonomous Satellite Technology for Resilient Applications) payload mission brings wonderful encouragement to this ‘ol Gator!
I know great potential when I see it, and the continuation of the center’s first-ever in-space autonomous systems payload mission aboard an orbiting satellite with Sidus Space, Inc. has just that.
The historic mission highlights the can-do attitude shared by all at NASA Stennis.
The center has a storied history of pushing the boundaries for what is possible. If there is a way to get something done, the folks at NASA Stennis will discover it.
ASTRA is no different and represents a first in this particular space (pun intended!) of autonomous systems work at NASA Stennis.
This is a first step toward fulfilling part of the center’s strategic plan to design autonomous systems to help accelerate the development of intelligent aerospace systems and services for government and industry.
Such work could contribute to enhanced efficiency, improved safety, scalability to meet demands, and much more. The potential is ASTRA-nomical. See what I did there?
Potential is not developed over night, which makes ASTRA even more intriguing. The mission could run for up to four years while gathering valuable data along the way.
The ASTRA mission is an exciting leap forward for NASA Stennis to learn what is possible and perhaps open doors for a future that unlocks new frontiers.
One thing this Gator has learned to be true is the brighter the future, the more we must believe in ourselves, and I believe in the NASA Stennis Autonomous Systems Laboratory team.
NASA Stennis Top News
NASA Stennis Set to Continue ASTRA Mission with Sidus Space
NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, announced Wednesday it will continue its historic in-space autonomous systems payload mission aboard an orbiting satellite through a follow-on agreement with Sidus Space, Inc.
NASA Stennis Completes Key Test Complex Water System Upgrade
For almost 60 years, NASA’s Stennis Space Center has tested rocket systems and engines to help power the nation’s human space exploration dreams. Completion of a critical water system infrastructure project helps ensure the site can continue that frontline work moving forward.
Center Activities
NASA Highlights Program with Southern University Law Students
University of Mississippi Leadership Visit NASA Stennis
NASA Stennis Leaders Visit Capitol Hill
Contractor Leadership Team Visits NASA Stennis
NASA Stennis Hosts Space Flight Awareness Meeting
NASA Stennis Hosts NASA Day at the Audubon Zoo
NASA Stennis Hosts Safety and Health Day
NASA Connects with Artemis Generation at College and Career Fair
NASA in the News
- 9 Phenomena NASA Astronauts Will Encounter at Moon’s South Pole – NASA Science
- NASA’s Europa Clipper
- NASA, Boeing Welcome Starliner Spacecraft to Earth, Close Mission – NASA
- NASA Engagement Platform Brings Experts to Classrooms, Communities – NASA
- NASA Shares Hidden Figures Congressional Gold Medal Remarks – NASA
- NASA’s Spanish-language Podcast Returns for New Season – NASA
- NASA’s Artemis II Crew Uses Iceland Terrain for Lunar Training – NASA Science
Employee Profile: Bridget Moody
Bridget Moody has the future in mind every day she works for NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
Looking Back: A First for Women in Space
Additional Resources
- STEM: NASA Astro Camp Community Partners Program (fox8live.com)
- Catching up with Stennis Space Center’s new director – WXXV News 25 (wxxv25.com)
- New and Notables: John Bailey – Biz New Orleans
- Good Things with Rebecca Turner – SuperTalk Mississippi (interview with NASA Stennis employees Lee English Jr. and Noah English)
- Certifying Artemis Rocket Engines – NASA (Houston We Have a Podcast segment featuring NASA Stennis engineers Chip Ellis and Bradley Tyree)
- NASA Stennis Overview – Going Further video
Subscription Info
Lagniappe is published monthly by the Office of Communications at NASA’s Stennis Space Center. The NASA Stennis office may be contacted by at 228-688-3333 (phone); ssc-office-of-communications@mail.nasa.gov (email); or NASA OFFICE OF COMMUNICATIONS, Attn: LAGNIAPPE, Mail code IA00, Building 1111 Room 173, Stennis Space Center, MS 39529 (mail).
The Lagniappe staff includes: Managing Editor Lacy Thompson, Editor Bo Black, and photographer Danny Nowlin.
To subscribe to the monthly publication, please email the following to ssc-office-of-communications@mail.nasa.gov – name, location (city/state), email address.