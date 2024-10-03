Bridget Moody stands at NASA’s Stennis Space Center where she is the technical lead for the NASA Stennis Environmental and Health Services Office. Along with supporting the NASA mission at NASA Stennis, Moody supports commercial companies by helping them determine environmental requirements and obtain required permits. NASA/Danny Nowlin

Bridget Moody has the future in mind every day she works for NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

The future success of NASA’s Artemis campaign. The future success of commercial companies working at NASA Stennis. The future success of the Artemis Generation to follow.

As technical lead for the NASA Stennis Environmental and Health Services Office, Moody’s job helps ensure work at America’s largest rocket propulsion test site is carried out with the best environmental stewardship in mind.

“This work is important because it helps preserve a legacy,” Moody said. “NASA has a mission, and it is also making sure we do that in the most environmentally sound manner possible. We all have the responsibility to protect and improve the environment.”

The McNeill, Mississippi, resident supports NASA’s Artemis campaign by managing the NASA Stennis air permit, ensuring all federal and state requirements are met.

The south Mississippi center is at the front end of the critical path for future space exploration by conducting hot fire testing for RS-25 engines that will help power NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) rocket.

NASA Stennis also is preparing to test the agency’s new exploration upper stage for future SLS flights. The newer upper stage will help NASA carry larger payloads on future Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond.

Additionally, Moody’s knowledge of operations and environmental requirements benefits commercial companies working at NASA Stennis by helping them determine environmental requirements and obtain required permits in a timely manner.

“We know what needs to be done and how to get it done, so we can really help facilitate and expedite those processes for them,” she said.

Moody, a native of Slidell, Louisiana, moved to Mississippi from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 2005. One year later, she started working as a contractor at NASA Stennis before being hired by NASA in 2016.

The Southeastern Louisiana graduate received a NASA Early Career Achievement Medal in 2021. She was named a Space Hero by the agency that same year and received NASA’s prestigious Space Flight Awareness Silver Snoopy award, the astronaut’s award given to less than 1 percent of the total NASA workforce annually, in 2023.

“NASA is one of the top federal agencies to work for,” Moody said. “Everybody knows about NASA, so it is amazing to be here, to contribute to our mission and be a part of that legacy. At NASA Stennis, we work as a team with everyone contributing to meet all challenges. The work culture at NASA helps everybody realize that their contribution is important to our success, and all can have their voices heard.”

As NASA continues its mission of exploring the unknown in air and space, innovating for the benefit of humanity, and inspiring the world through discovery, Moody will continue working to leave things better than she found it in hopes of inspiring the Artemis Generation to come.