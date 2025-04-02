Suggested Searches

What Are the Dangers of Going to Space? We Asked a NASA Expert: Episode 55

The headshot image of Emily Furfaro

Emily Furfaro

Apr 02, 2025
What are the dangers of going to space?

For human spaceflight, the first thing I think about is the astronauts actually strapping themselves to a rocket. And if that isn’t dangerous enough, once they launch and they’re out into space in deep exploration, we have to worry about radiation.

Radiation is coming at them from all directions. From the Sun, we have solar particles. We have galactic cosmic rays that are all over in the universe. And those cause damage to DNA. On Earth here, we use sunscreen to protect us from DNA damage. Our astronauts are protected from the shielding that’s around them in the space vehicles.

We also have to worry about microgravity. So what happens there? We see a lot of bone and muscle loss in our astronauts. And so to prevent this, we actually have the astronauts exercising for hours every day. And of course we don’t want to run out of food on a space exploration mission. So we want to make sure that we have everything that the astronauts need to take with them to make sure that we can sustain them.

There are many risks associated with human space exploration. NASA has been planning for these missions to make our astronauts return home safely.

[END VIDEO TRANSCRIPT]

Details

Last Updated
Apr 02, 2025

