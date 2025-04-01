NASA Receives 10 Nominations for the 29th Annual Webby Awards

Since it began in 1958, NASA has been charged by law with spreading the word about its work to the widest extent practicable. From typewritten press releases to analog photos and film, the agency has effectively moved into social media and other online communications. NASA’s broad reach across digital platforms has been recognized by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), with 10 nominations across multiple categories for the academy’s 29th annual Webby Awards.
The 2025 Webby nominations demonstrate NASA's dedication to sharing the wonders of space through digital platforms. We believe in the power of digital storytelling to inspire the next generation of explorers.
Michelle R. Jones
Acting Associate Administrator for Communications
Public Voting Opportunities
Voting for the Webby People’s Voice Awards—chosen by the public—is open now through Thursday, April 17. Voting links for each category are listed below.
29th Annual Webby Award Nominees
AI, Immersive & Games
NASA’s Snap It! An Eclipse Photo Adventure
NASA
Kids and Family
Social
NASA Instagram
NASA
Education and Science
Matt Dominick’s X Account: A Visual Journey from Space
NASA
Best Photography & Design
NASA’s 2024 Total Solar Eclipse Campaign
NASA
Events and Livestreams
NASA’s Webb Telescope: Unfolding a Universe of Wonders
NASA Goddard
Education and Science
Video & Film
2024 Total Solar Eclipse: Through the Eyes of NASA
NASA
Events and Live
NASA Streams Historic Cat Video From Deep Space
NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Events and Livestreams
Websites & Mobile Sites
NASA Website
NASA
Government & Associations
NASA+ Streaming Service
NASA
Television, Film & Streaming
NASA Newsletter
NASA
Business, News and Technology
About the Webby Awards
Established in 1996 during the web’s infancy, The Webbys is presented by the IADAS—a 3000+ member judging body. The Academy is comprised of Executive Members—leading Internet experts, business figures, luminaries, visionaries, and creative celebrities—and associate members who are former Webby winners, nominees and other internet professionals.
The Webby Awards presents two honors in every category—the Webby Award and the Webby People’s Voice Award. Members of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) select the nominees for both awards in each category, as well as the winners of the Webby Awards. In the spirit of the open web, the Webby People’s Voice is chosen by the voting public, and garners millions of votes from all over the world.