NASA Engagement Platform Brings Experts to Classrooms, Communities

NASA Technical Group Supervisor for Sequence Planning and Execution and Tactical Mission Lead for the Mars Perseverance rover, Diana Trujillo, speaks to students at Rolling Terrace Elementary School, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Takoma Park, Maryland. Photo Credit: (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani) NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

With a new school year on the horizon, NASA is introducing a platform to connect communities with agency experts to share their experiences working on agency missions and programs for the benefit of humanity.

Continuing a long-standing tradition of connecting the public with science, technology, engineering, and math, NASA Engages augments the agency’s speaker’s bureau program to inspire the Artemis Generation. The platform includes a database of agency employees of various expertise, skillsets, and backgrounds. The public may request a NASA expert to participate in educational, professional, and civic events, either virtually or in person, by submitting a request through the NASA Engages page:

https://my.nasa.gov/engages/s

“With NASA Engages, the agency is creating new avenues for communities to learn about STEM, while making genuine connections with the diverse, talented experts within our agency,” said Mike Kincaid, associate administrator, Office of STEM Engagement at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “Representation is key – our ability to meet people where they are is enhanced when our experts reflect the communities they are speaking to. Whether it’s a heliophysics panel in Denver or an elementary school in Florida, anyone can bring NASA to their neighborhood with Engages.”

Managed by NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement in coordination with the agency’s Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity and Office of Communications, NASA Engages is open to all types of public speaking engagements. Audiences include preschool to college, libraries and museums, youth organizations, professional and technical organizations, community groups and other non-profit organizations. Engages also is not just limited to speaking engagements – the public may request science fair judges, emcees at award ceremonies, and more.

Requests should be submitted at least seven weeks in advance for U.S. events to allow adequate lead time for representatives to coordinate support and ensure minimal disruption to their work schedules. Preference will be given to virtual events. International requests can be submitted via email and will soon be available through NASA Engages. In the meantime, submit those requests via email to: HQ-NASAEngages@mail.nasa.gov.

Participation is voluntary, and while every effort will be made to accommodate requests, there is no guarantee of fulfillment.

