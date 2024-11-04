Explore Lagniappe for November 2024 featuring:

The month of October is known for becoming cooler in these parts, and there sure were plenty of recent cool moments for NASA Stennis that set the tone for the future.

Last month, the center marked a milestone for testing a new SLS (Space Launch System) rocket stage to fly on future Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond.

Crews safely lifted and installed the interstage simulator component that will be used for future testing of NASA’s exploration upper stage on the B-2 side of the Thad Cochran Test Stand.

Why does this matter?

When the new upper stage is ready to fly following testing at NASA Stennis, it will allow NASA to send astronauts and larger payloads to the Moon on a single mission.

It is expected to fly on Artemis IV when astronauts will live and work in humanity’s first lunar space station, Gateway.

How exciting! This mission will make possible new opportunities for science and preparation for human missions to Mars.

The massive interstage simulator component lifted and installed at NASA Stennis is 103 tons, or 206,000 pounds. When you learn about the exploration upper stage, and how it functions, it makes sense. The upper stage is powered by four engines and provides more than 97,000 pounds of thrust.

Speaking of missions to the Moon, have you ever asked yourself why are we returning to the Moon?

A few goals NASA has set for Artemis missions include: preparing for future exploration missions deeper into space – including Mars – by developing and proving new technologies and capabilities, while learning how to live and operate on the lunar surface; finding and using water and other critical resources needed for long-term exploration; and investigating the Moon’s mysteries to learn more about Earth and the universe for the benefit of all.

These long-term plans build on more than 50 years of NASA’s experience and are reigniting everyone’s passion for discovery.

I believe it because the grandgators have been talking NASA nonstop lately.

All of this culminates with inspiring the Artemis Generation and encouraging young people to pursue studies and careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Throughout the month of October, NASA Stennis representatives have been doing just that, sharing the cool ways NASA explores, innovates, and inspires all of humanity and the Artemis Generation.

Such stops have included Congressman Bennie Thompson’s College and Career Fair in Greenville, Mississippi, located in the Yazoo-Mississippi Delta area, bordering the state of Arkansas; Cruisin’ the Coast, where car enthusiasts from over 37 states and Canada drive to the Mississippi Gulf Coast annually; and various college and career fairs throughout Pearl River County and Hancock County, areas where many NASA Stennis employees live.

October indeed was a cool month, and November has started off that way, too. NASA Stennis representatives participated in the NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show Nov. 1-2, one of Pensacola’s largest events with more than 150,000 in attendance.

It marked just the fifth time in history that the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels have flown together. This event also celebrated the 55th anniversary of NASA’s lunar landing.

Pretty cool, huh?

NASA Stennis Achieves Milestone in Preparation for Future Artemis Testing

NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, achieved a key milestone this week for testing a new SLS (Space Launch System) rocket stage to fly on future Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond.

NASA Stennis Takes Key Step in Expanding its Range Operations Work

NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, has entered into an agreement with Skydweller Aero Inc. for the company to operate its solar-powered autonomous aircraft in the site’s restricted airspace, a key step towards achieving a strategic center goal.

NASA Stennis Conducts Water Flush at Fred Haise Test Stand

Crews conduct a planned flame deflector water flow system flush on the Fred Haise Test Stand at NASA’s Stennis Space Center on Oct. 22, following the recent completion of upgrades to the High Pressure Industrial Water Facility’s underground piping network. The flush, a periodic procedure to ensure system functionality and performance, involves flowing 150,000 gallons or more per minute from the High Pressure Industrial Water Facility to the stand. It also continues stand preparations for testing RS-25 flight engines for use on future Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond. NOTE: Right click on photo to open full image in new tab. NASA/Danny Nowlin Crews conduct a planned flame deflector water flow system flush on the Fred Haise Test Stand at NASA’s Stennis Space Center on Oct. 22, following the recent completion of upgrades to the High Pressure Industrial Water Facility’s underground piping network. The flush, a periodic procedure to ensure system functionality and performance, involves flowing 150,000 gallons or more per minute from the High Pressure Industrial Water Facility to the stand. It also continues stand preparations for testing RS-25 flight engines for use on future Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond. NASA/Danny Nowlin Crews conduct a planned flame deflector water flow system flush on the Fred Haise Test Stand at NASA’s Stennis Space Center on Oct. 22, following the recent completion of upgrades to the High Pressure Industrial Water Facility’s underground piping network. The flush, a periodic procedure to ensure system functionality and performance, involves flowing 150,000 gallons or more per minute from the High Pressure Industrial Water Facility to the stand. It also continues stand preparations for testing RS-25 flight engines for use on future Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond. NASA/Danny Nowlin Crews conduct a planned flame deflector water flow system flush on the Fred Haise Test Stand at NASA’s Stennis Space Center on Oct. 22, following the recent completion of upgrades to the High Pressure Industrial Water Facility’s underground piping network. The flush, a periodic procedure to ensure system functionality and performance, involves flowing 150,000 gallons or more per minute from the High Pressure Industrial Water Facility to the stand. It also continues stand preparations for testing RS-25 flight engines for use on future Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond. NASA/Danny Nowlin

NASA Employees Complete Agency Leadership Program

Eli Ouder, left, and Thom Rich are pictured at NASA Headquarters in Washington on Oct. 23 after graduating from the NASA ASPIRE Program. Ouder is the procurement officer for NASA’s Stennis Space Center and NASA Shared Services Center. Rich is the associate director of the NASA Stennis Center Operations Directorate. The two were part of the first cohort in the new 18-month leadership program to prepare NASA leaders for executive leadership roles in the future. NASA

NASA Stennis Plants Artemis Moon Tree

NASA employees plant an Artemis Moon Tree at NASA’s Stennis Space Center on Oct. 29 to celebrate NASA’s successful Artemis I mission as the agency prepares for a return around the Moon with astronauts on Artemis II. NASA/Danny Nowlin

NASA Stennis Crews Continue Exploration Upper Stage Preparations

The support structures arrived from NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans via the unique NASA Stennis seven-and-a-half-mile canal system in 2023.

Since then, crews have prepared the structures, which will align with the EUS unit, for installation. In addition to helping secure the unit in place during hot fire testing, the umbilical support structures are where the command, control, and data electrical connections are mated to connect the ground systems to the vehicle systems, as well as most the commodity connections, such as liquid hydrogen, liquid oxygen, hydrogen vent, helium bottle fill pressure, and purges.

Center Activities

LSU Engineering Students Visit NASA Stennis

Members of the Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering at Louisiana State University stand at the Thad Cochran Test Stand during a visit to NASA Stennis on Oct. 4. The Thad Cochran Test Stand (B-2) is where future Green Run testing of NASA’s exploration upper stage will take place ahead of future Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond. The mission of the Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering at LSU is to provide enhanced educational opportunities by delivering information on new and advanced materials and processing technology. NASA/Danny Nowlin

U.S. Ambassador Visits NASA Stennis

NASA Stennis Highlights Return to the Moon in Louisiana

NASA Stennis Hosts Office of the Chief Information Officer Teams

The NASA Office of the Chief Information Officer Integrated Design and Assurance Systems team are shown at the Thad Cochran Test Stand during a tour of NASA Stennis on Oct. 9. To accomplish NASA’s vision, the agency depends heavily on many things and information technology is key among them. Information technology capabilities enable NASA’s discoveries, allow sharing of mission data, improve workforce productivity, and increase mission quality, resilience, and cost-effectiveness. To enable success for NASA’s mission portfolio, the Office of the Chief Information Officer goals are to deliver great customer experiences; achieve consistent operational excellence; transform NASA through information and technology; and ensure proactive, resilient cybersecurity – all delivered by an exceptional team. NASA/Danny Nowlin Members of the NASA Office of the Chief Information Officer Strategy and Architecture Office team are shown at the Thad Cochran Test Stand during a tour of NASA Stennis on Oct. 31. The NASA team visited NASA Stennis as part of an annual face-to-face meeting. The Strategy and Architecture Office collaboratively develops and manages Information Technology strategy and architecture to meet NASA’s current and future needs, driving transformation, innovation, informed investment planning, and processes to measure and communicate results. Development includes NASA’s Information Technology Strategic Plan, integrated roadmaps, future-state business capabilities and services, and data-driven investment guidance. NASA/Danny Nowlin

Start Your Engines: NASA Stennis Cruises on the Coast

Stennis Hosts Family Day at INFINITY

Java with John: Brewing Conversations and Connection with NASA Stennis Employees

NASA Attends Blue Angels Airshow

NASA Stennis representatives inspire the Artemis Generation at the NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show Nov. 1-2, following STEM engagement activities on Oct. 31. NASA’s exhibit at the air show honors the 55th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing and showcases the agency’s mission to inspire the world through discovery. NASA/Stennis NASA Stennis representatives inspire the Artemis Generation at the NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show Nov. 1-2, following STEM engagement activities on Oct. 31. NASA’s exhibit at the air show honors the 55th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing and showcases the agency’s mission to inspire the world through discovery. NOTE: Right click on photo to open full image in new tab. NASA/Stennis NASA Stennis representatives inspire the Artemis Generation at the NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show Nov. 1-2, following STEM engagement activities on Oct. 31. NASA Attends Picayune Street Fair

Employee Profile: Tessa Keating

Tessa Keating is a public affairs specialist in the Office of Communications at NASA’s Stennis Space Center. Keating plans onsite logistics, serves as a protocol officer, and coordinates the Space Flight Awareness Program for NASA Stennis and the NASA Shared Services Center. NASA/Danny Nowlin

Every task at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, is not simply work for Tessa Keating – it is a meaningful step toward a part of something great.

