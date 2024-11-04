Suggested Searches

6 Min Read

Lagniappe for November 2024

interstage simulator component suspended in air by crane
Explore the November 2024 issue, highlighting a milestone for future Artemis testing, a key step to expand NASA Stennis Range Operations work, and more!
The headshot image of NASA Stennis Communications

NASA Stennis Communications

Nov 04, 2024
Article

Contents

Explore Lagniappe for November 2024 featuring:

  • NASA Stennis Takes Key Step in Expanding its Range Operations Work
  • NASA Stennis Plants Artemis Moon Tree
  • NASA Employees Complete Agency Leadership Program

Gator Speaks

Banner for Gator Speaks feature in Lagniappe for November 2024; Gator, a fictional character, is shown on a fall background of autumn leaves;
Gator Speaks
NASA/Stennis

The month of October is known for becoming cooler in these parts, and there sure were plenty of recent cool moments for NASA Stennis that set the tone for the future.

Last month, the center marked a milestone for testing a new SLS (Space Launch System) rocket stage to fly on future Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond.

Crews safely lifted and installed the interstage simulator component that will be used for future testing of NASA’s exploration upper stage on the B-2 side of the Thad Cochran Test Stand.

Why does this matter?

When the new upper stage is ready to fly following testing at NASA Stennis, it will allow NASA to send astronauts and larger payloads to the Moon on a single mission.

It is expected to fly on Artemis IV when astronauts will live and work in humanity’s first lunar space station, Gateway.

How exciting! This mission will make possible new opportunities for science and preparation for human missions to Mars.

The massive interstage simulator component lifted and installed at NASA Stennis is 103 tons, or 206,000 pounds. When you learn about the exploration upper stage, and how it functions, it makes sense. The upper stage is powered by four engines and provides more than 97,000 pounds of thrust.

Speaking of missions to the Moon, have you ever asked yourself why are we returning to the Moon?

A few goals NASA has set for Artemis missions include: preparing for future exploration missions deeper into space – including Mars – by developing and proving new technologies and capabilities, while learning how to live and operate on the lunar surface; finding and using water and other critical resources needed for long-term exploration; and investigating the Moon’s mysteries to learn more about Earth and the universe for the benefit of all.

These long-term plans build on more than 50 years of NASA’s experience and are reigniting everyone’s passion for discovery.

I believe it because the grandgators have been talking NASA nonstop lately.

All of this culminates with inspiring the Artemis Generation and encouraging young people to pursue studies and careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Throughout the month of October, NASA Stennis representatives have been doing just that, sharing the cool ways NASA explores, innovates, and inspires all of humanity and the Artemis Generation.

Such stops have included Congressman Bennie Thompson’s College and Career Fair in Greenville, Mississippi, located in the Yazoo-Mississippi Delta area, bordering the state of Arkansas; Cruisin’ the Coast, where car enthusiasts from over 37 states and Canada drive to the Mississippi Gulf Coast annually; and various college and career fairs throughout Pearl River County and Hancock County, areas where many NASA Stennis employees live.

October indeed was a cool month, and November has started off that way, too. NASA Stennis representatives participated in the NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show Nov. 1-2, one of Pensacola’s largest events with more than 150,000 in attendance.

It marked just the fifth time in history that the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels have flown together. This event also celebrated the 55th anniversary of NASA’s lunar landing.

Pretty cool, huh?

> Back to Top

NASA Stennis Top News

NASA Stennis Achieves Milestone in Preparation for Future Artemis Testing

NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, achieved a key milestone this week for testing a new SLS (Space Launch System) rocket stage to fly on future Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond.


Read More About the Interstage Simulator Lift

NASA Stennis Takes Key Step in Expanding its Range Operations Work

NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, has entered into an agreement with Skydweller Aero Inc. for the company to operate its solar-powered autonomous aircraft in the site’s restricted airspace, a key step towards achieving a strategic center goal.


Read More About the Agreement with Skydweller Aero

NASA Stennis Conducts Water Flush at Fred Haise Test Stand

NASA Employees Complete Agency Leadership Program

Eli Ouder, left, and Thom Rich are pictured at NASA Headquarters; The NASA insignia is visible in the background
Eli Ouder, left, and Thom Rich are pictured at NASA Headquarters in Washington on Oct. 23 after graduating from the NASA ASPIRE Program. Ouder is the procurement officer for NASA’s Stennis Space Center and NASA Shared Services Center. Rich is the associate director of the NASA Stennis Center Operations Directorate. The two were part of the first cohort in the new 18-month leadership program to prepare NASA leaders for executive leadership roles in the future.
NASA

NASA Stennis Plants Artemis Moon Tree

Employees of NASA Stennis and the NASA Shared Services Center gather outside to plant an Artemis Moon Tree
NASA employees plant an Artemis Moon Tree at NASA’s Stennis Space Center on Oct. 29 to celebrate NASA’s successful Artemis I mission as the agency prepares for a return around the Moon with astronauts on Artemis II.
NASA/Danny Nowlin
Read More About the Artemis Moon Tree

NASA Stennis Crews Continue Exploration Upper Stage Preparations

> Back to Top

Center Activities

LSU Engineering Students Visit NASA Stennis

Members of the Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering at Louisiana State University stand at the Thad Cochran Test Stand during a visit to NASA Stennis
Members of the Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering at Louisiana State University stand at the Thad Cochran Test Stand during a visit to NASA Stennis on Oct. 4. The Thad Cochran Test Stand (B-2) is where future Green Run testing of NASA’s exploration upper stage will take place ahead of future Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond. The mission of the Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering at LSU is to provide enhanced educational opportunities by delivering information on new and advanced materials and processing technology.
NASA/Danny Nowlin

U.S. Ambassador Visits NASA Stennis

NASA Stennis Highlights Return to the Moon in Louisiana

NASA Stennis Hosts Office of the Chief Information Officer Teams

Start Your Engines: NASA Stennis Cruises on the Coast

Stennis Hosts Family Day at INFINITY

Java with John: Brewing Conversations and Connection with NASA Stennis Employees

NASA Attends Blue Angels Airshow

NASA Attends Picayune Street Fair

> Back to Top

NASA in the News

> Back to Top

Employee Profile: Tessa Keating

Tessa Keating poses for a portrait wearing a caramel-colored jacket
Tessa Keating is a public affairs specialist in the Office of Communications at NASA’s Stennis Space Center. Keating plans onsite logistics, serves as a protocol officer, and coordinates the Space Flight Awareness Program for NASA Stennis and the NASA Shared Services Center.
NASA/Danny Nowlin

Every task at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, is not simply work for Tessa Keating – it is a meaningful step toward a part of something great.

Read More About Tessa Keating

> Back to Top

Additional Resources

Subscription Info

Lagniappe is published monthly by the Office of Communications at NASA’s Stennis Space Center. The NASA Stennis office may be contacted by at 228-688-3333 (phone); ssc-office-of-communications@mail.nasa.gov (email); or NASA OFFICE OF COMMUNICATIONS, Attn: LAGNIAPPE, Mail code IA00, Building 1111 Room 173, Stennis Space Center, MS 39529 (mail).

The Lagniappe staff includes: Managing Editor Lacy Thompson, Editor Bo Black, and photographer Danny Nowlin.

To subscribe to the monthly publication, please email the following to ssc-office-of-communications@mail.nasa.gov – name, location (city/state), email address.

Explore More

4 min read

Lagniappe for October 2024

Article 1 month ago
7 min read

Lagniappe for September 2024

Article 2 months ago
5 min read

Lagniappe for August 2024

Article 3 months ago