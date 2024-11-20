NASA, SpaceX Illustrate Key Moments of Artemis Lunar Lander Mission

An artist’s concept of SpaceX’s Starship Human Landing System (HLS) on the Moon. NASA is working with SpaceX to develop the Starship HLS to carry astronauts from lunar orbit to the Moon’s surface and back for Artemis III and Artemis IV. Starship HLS is roughly 50 meters tall, or about the length of an Olympic swimming pool. SpaceX This artist’s concept depicts a SpaceX Starship tanker (bottom) transferring propellant to a Starship depot (top) in low Earth orbit. Before astronauts launch in Orion atop the agency’s SLS (Space Launch System) rocket, SpaceX will launch a storage depot to Earth orbit. For the Artemis III and Artemis IV missions, SpaceX plans to complete propellant loading operations in Earth orbit to send a fully fueled Starship Human Landing System (HLS) to the Moon. SpaceX An artist’s concept shows how a crewed Orion spacecraft will dock to SpaceX’s Starship Human Landing System (HLS) in lunar orbit for Artemis III. Starship HLS will dock directly to Orion so that two astronauts can transfer to the lander to descend to the Moon’s surface, while two others remain in Orion. Beginning with Artemis IV, NASA’s Gateway lunar space station will serve as the crew transfer point. SpaceX The artist’s concept shows two Artemis III astronauts preparing to step off the elevator at the bottom of SpaceX’s Starship HLS to the Moon’s surface. At about 164 feet (50 m), Starship HLS will be about the same height as a 15-story building. (SpaceX)The elevator will be used to transport crew and cargo between the lander and the surface. SpaceX

NASA is working with U.S. industry to develop the human landing systems that will safely carry astronauts from lunar orbit to the surface of the Moon and back throughout the agency’s Artemis campaign.

For Artemis III, the first crewed return to the lunar surface in over 50 years, NASA is working with SpaceX to develop the company’s Starship Human Landing System (HLS). Newly updated artist’s conceptual renders show how Starship HLS will dock with NASA’s Orion spacecraft in lunar orbit, then two Artemis crew members will transfer from Orion to Starship and descend to the surface. There, astronauts will collect samples, perform science experiments, and observe the Moon’s environment before returning in Starship to Orion waiting in lunar orbit. Prior to the crewed Artemis III mission, SpaceX will perform an uncrewed landing demonstration mission on the Moon.

NASA is also working with SpaceX to further develop the company’s Starship lander to meet an extended set of requirements for Artemis IV. These requirements include landing more mass on the Moon and docking with the agency’s Gateway lunar space station for crew transfer.

The artist’s concept portrays SpaceX’s Starship HLS with two Raptor engines lit performing a braking burn prior to its Moon landing. The burn will occur after Starship HLS departs low lunar orbit to reduce the lander’s velocity prior to final descent to the lunar surface. SpaceX

With Artemis, NASA will explore more of the Moon than ever before, learn how to live and work away from home, and prepare for future human exploration of Mars. NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) rocket, exploration ground systems, and Orion spacecraft, along with the human landing system, next-generation spacesuits, Gateway lunar space station, and future rovers are NASA’s foundation for deep space exploration.

