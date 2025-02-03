Explore Lagniappe for February 2025 featuring:
- NASA Stennis Becomes Winter Wonderland
Gator Speaks
Welcome to February, folks!
The shortest month of the year is here, but do not let its number of days fool you.
The month is full of energy and is welcomed with great enthusiasm.
We have dusted ourselves off from a historic snowfall in January.
The Super Bowl will be played in nearby New Orleans this month.
Mardi Gras season is here, which means King Cake for all! What is not to love about that?
The same kind of enthusiasm welcoming February is like the energy Gator felt when reading this month’s NASA Stennis employee feature story. I invite you to read it as well.
It is a reminder that bringing energy into what you do is all about genuine passion and commitment. The “get-it-done attitude” at NASA Stennis is that kind of energy.
The NASA Stennis culture of meeting any challenge head-on is what has helped power space dreams for six decades and counting in Mississippi.
It helps fuel the NASA Stennis federal city, where skilled people daily support the space agency and various commercial test customers that conduct work onsite.
When people come together, whether it is for the Super Bowl, Mardi Gras, or to power space dreams at NASA Stennis, something extraordinary can happen.
When you combine a “get-it-done attitude” and a skilled workforce like the one at NASA Stennis, it leads to being a part of something great.
Enjoy the month of February, and if, in the small chance you have an extra slice, pass this Gator some King Cake!
NASA Stennis Top News
NASA Stennis Becomes Winter Wonderland
Center Activities
NASA Stennis Attends SpaceCom
NASA Attends FAN EXPO New Orleans
NASA reached out to inspire members of the Artemis Generation on Jan. 10-12, joining one of the largest comic con producers in the world to host an outreach booth at the 2025 FAN EXPO in New Orleans.
NASA ASTRO CAMP® Hosts FIRST Robotics Kickoff Event
NASA Stennis Employee Receives Service Leadership Award
Employee Profile: Tim Stiglets
Two words come to Tim Stiglets’ mind when he thinks about NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi – growth and opportunity.
