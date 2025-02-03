NASA Attends FAN EXPO New Orleans

NASA reached out to inspire members of the Artemis Generation on Jan. 10-12, joining one of the largest comic con producers in the world to host an outreach booth at the 2025 FAN EXPO in New Orleans.
Thousands of fans celebrating the best in pop culture such as movies, comics, and video gaming learned about NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, and its role to power space dreams.
The south Mississippi NASA center operates as NASA’s primary, and America’s largest, rocket propulsion test site. NASA Stennis serves the nation and commercial aerospace sector with its unique capabilities and expertise. In addition to testing rocket engines and stages to power future Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond, NASA Stennis provides a unique location and specialized assets to support the individual missions and work of about 50 federal, state, academic, commercial, and technology-based companies, and organizations.
In addition to testing rocket engines and stages to power future Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond, NASA Stennis provides a unique location and specialized assets to support the individual missions and work of about 50 federal, state, academic, commercial, and technology-based companies, and organizations.