NASA Attends FAN EXPO New Orleans

NASA Stennis representative Dawn Davis, left, interacts with people at the NASA booth during the 2025 FAN EXPO event hosted in New Orleans Jan. 10-12. NASA/Troy Frisbie

NASA reached out to inspire members of the Artemis Generation on Jan. 10-12, joining one of the largest comic con producers in the world to host an outreach booth at the 2025 FAN EXPO in New Orleans.

Thousands of fans celebrating the best in pop culture such as movies, comics, and video gaming learned about NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, and its role to power space dreams.

NASA Stennis representatives Patricia White, left, and Robert Smith are visited by a functional mock-up of R5-D4, a droid character from the Star Wars film series, during the 2025 FAN EXPO event hosted in New Orleans Jan. 10-12. NASA/Troy Frisbie NASA Stennis representative Dawn Davis, left, interacts with people at the NASA booth during the 2025 FAN EXPO event hosted in New Orleans Jan. 10-12. NASA/Troy Frisbie NASA Stennis representative Troy Frisbie, left, is pictured with Colleen Cooper, daughter of L. Gordon Cooper Jr., one of the original Mercury Seven astronauts, during the 2025 FAN EXPO event hosted in New Orleans Jan. 10-12. Cooper Jr., selected as a Mercury astronaut in 1959, piloted the “Faith 7” spacecraft in 1963, which concluded the operational phase of Project Mercury. NASA/Patricia White NASA Stennis representative Matt Sappington engages with a comic con fan at the NASA booth during the 2025 FAN EXPO event hosted in New Orleans Jan. 10-12. NASA/Troy Frisbie NASA Stennis representatives Patricia White, left, and Robert Smith have a conversation with NASA booth visitors during the 2025 FAN EXPO event hosted in New Orleans Jan. 10-12. NASA/Troy Frisbie A comic con attendee experiences being on the International Space Station with the immersive virtual reality headset at the NASA booth during the 2025 FAN EXPO event hosted in New Orleans Jan. 10-12. NASA/Troy Frisbie Fans of all ages learn about NASA during the 2025 FAN EXPO event hosted in New Orleans Jan. 10-12. NASA/Troy Frisbie Attendees learn about the ways people come together in various career fields to achieve mission success at NASA during the 2025 FAN EXPO event hosted in New Orleans Jan. 10-12. NASA/Troy Frisbie

The south Mississippi NASA center operates as NASA’s primary, and America’s largest, rocket propulsion test site. NASA Stennis serves the nation and commercial aerospace sector with its unique capabilities and expertise. In addition to testing rocket engines and stages to power future Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond, NASA Stennis provides a unique location and specialized assets to support the individual missions and work of about 50 federal, state, academic, commercial, and technology-based companies, and organizations.

