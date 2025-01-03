Explore Lagniappe for January 2025 featuring:
- NASA Stennis Celebrates Key Testing, Operations Milestones in 2024
- NASA Exhibit Puts Visitors in Test Conductor Seat
- NASA Stennis Hosts Mississippi Kween
Gator Speaks
This time of year is one Gator enjoys. The ending of one year and beginning of another provides the opportunity to reflect, reset, and refocus.
This is true at NASA Stennis, a place that powers space dreams, or for someone who enjoys staying up to date with all the happenings around NASA Stennis – you!
In 2024, Gator witnessed the legacy of excellence continue at the south Mississippi NASA center. There were milestones reached with RS-25 engine testing and preparations for testing NASA’s new exploration upper stage for future Artemis missions, the center continued to fuel the space market with its support of commercial companies at the E Test Complex, and it was announced the historic in-space payload mission for the NASA Stennis Autonomous Systems Laboratory team would continue.
Another bright spot at NASA Stennis is range operations. The partnership between NASA Stennis and Skydweller Aero represents the first big step in this area. In 2024, NASA Stennis entered into an agreement with Skydweller Aero for the company to operate its solar-powered autonomous aircraft in the site’s restricted airspace.
It marks the first agreement between NASA Stennis and a commercial company to use the center’s unique capabilities to support testing and operation of uncrewed systems.
The future is indeed bright. The new year is like the NASA Stennis buffer zone. The 125,000-plus acre buffer zone enables many opportunities for site achievement and advancement, much like a new year does.
We all can make 2025 the best year to date by building on what we have accomplished and setting bold, new goals.
Here is to 2025 – a year of focus, ambition, and collaboration. Together, we can turn our goals into achievements and make this year one of our best yet.
Happy New Year!
NASA Stennis Top News
NASA Stennis Celebrates Key Testing, Operations Milestones in 2024
NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, celebrated propulsion testing and site operations milestones in 2024, all while inspiring the Artemis Generation and welcoming new leadership that will help NASA Stennis innovate and grow into the future.
NASA Exhibit Puts Visitors in Test Conductor Seat
NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, is helping the Artemis Generation learn how to power space dreams with an interactive exhibit at INFINITY Science Center.
Center Activities
NASA Stennis Hosts Mississippi Kween
SLS Rocket on Display at Governor’s Mansion
NASA Stennis Director Hosts Java with John
NASA Assistant Administrator for Procurement Visits NASA Stennis
Employee Profile: Heather Seagren
A leap of faith for Heather Seagren eight years ago brought the Gulf Coast native to something new, yet also returned her to a familiar place at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
