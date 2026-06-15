Suggested Searches

2 min read

NASA Astronauts to Answer Questions from New Jersey Students

The headshot image of Gerelle Q. Dodson

Gerelle Q. Dodson

Jun 15, 2026
Article
NASA astronauts Jessica Meir is pictured in the foreground wearing a black and white striped t-shirt. Her hair is curly and pulled up at the top of her head. She has a tablet in her lap and mittens on her hands as she faces the camera smiling. NASA astronaut Chris Williams is behind her wearing a black t-shirt and khaki pants, he has a tablet strapped to this upper leg. He is touching a white cube that sits in the middle of the space craft, while looking forward and smiling. The two astronauts are collecting frozen research samples while living and working aboard the International Space Station.
NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Chris Williams collect frozen research samples while living and working aboard the International Space Station.
Credit: ESA/Sophie Adenot

Students in New Jersey will hear from NASA astronauts Chris Williams and Jessica Meir as they answer prerecorded STEM questions while aboard the International Space Station.

The Earth-to-space call will begin at 12:05 p.m. EDT, Thursday, June 18, and will stream live on the agency’s Learn With NASA YouTube channel.

This event is hosted by Newton Public Schools in Newton, New Jersey, for students in grades K-12 and members of the community. This unique opportunity aims to deepen understanding of space exploration and enhance awareness of STEM careers.

Media interested in covering the event must RSVP no later than 5 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, June 17, to Dr. Joseph Piccirillo at: 973-383-7392, x4229 or jpiccirillo@newtonnj.org.

For more than 25 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Astronauts communicate with NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through SCaN’s (Space Communications and Navigation) Near Space Network.

Research and technology investigations taking place aboard the space station benefit people on Earth and lay the groundwork for other agency deep space missions. As part of NASA’s Artemis program, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon to prepare for future human exploration of Mars, inspiring the world through discovery in a new Golden Age of innovation and exploration.

For more information on NASA in-flight calls, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

Share

Details

Last Updated
Jun 15, 2026

Related Terms