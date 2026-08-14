NASA Announces MAX POWER: America’s Newest Aerospace Expo, Airshow

Credit: NASA

In honor of America’s historic 250th anniversary, NASA announced on Friday MAX POWER, a public exposition of American air and space innovation, Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, on and near the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The multi-day, family-friendly event will showcase the next-generation aircraft, spacecraft, autonomous vehicles, and technologies that will help define the future of transportation in air and space, bringing together the public, innovators, investors, pilots, astronauts, engineers, and companies helping open this new frontier.

“This November, we are opening Kennedy Space Center’s historic Shuttle Landing Facility to the public for America’s newest and most exciting aerospace technology expo and airshow, and we are calling it MAX POWER,” said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman. “For 250 years, America has advanced by building what did not exist, flying higher, moving faster, and reaching toward the near-impossible. There is no better place to celebrate that spirit than at NASA Kennedy, America’s gateway to the stars and the place where so many of our nation’s greatest achievements began.”

By bringing together the legacy of NASA with the companies and technologies shaping what comes next, MAX POWER aims to ignite the spirit of exploration and inspire the next generation of explorers, builders, and dreamers. In addition to the agency, Air Dot Show, Delaware North, Space Florida, Purpose Entertainment, and UP.Summit are external collaborators.

Some activities will take place at NASA Kennedy, including the Apollo Saturn V facility, and the Launch and Landing Facility currently leased by Space Florida. Others will take place at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex adjacent to the center leading up to, and during, the festival.

Events include:

An air show featuring NASA aircraft, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, and aerial demonstrations by multiple branches of the Department of War

Guest speaker series featuring NASA experts and Apollo and Artemis astronauts

Special exhibits and displays showcasing technology demonstrations, historic and current NASA hardware aircraft, commercial aviation displays, next-generation air mobility, and more

Behind-the-gates bus tours of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, including the Gantry, Apollo Saturn V Center, and Vehicle Assembly Building

MAX POWER will give the public a front-row seat to the future of American aerospace, including advanced aircraft, autonomous systems, commercial space, NASA’s work to return Americans to the lunar surface, plans for a Moon Base, and the technologies strengthening America’s aerospace industrial base. Teams will highlight work in aviation, exploration, and innovation for the benefit of humanity.

“For a decade, UP.Summit has convened the companies, investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers building the future of how the world moves,” said Cyrus Sigari, UP.Summit founder and mission commander. “This November we bring that community to Kennedy Space Center as part of MAX POWER. The public will stand next to the aircraft, spacecraft, and autonomous systems that will define the next 250 years and meet the people building them. MAX POWER is about lighting that spark in thousands of Americans and showing the world what this country builds when it aims high.”

“It is an honor to collaborate with NASA and bring an aviation spectacle to the skies over Kennedy Space Center as part of MAX POWER,” said Bryan Lilley, CEO of Air Dot Show. “There could not be a more iconic place to celebrate the past, showcase the present, and preview the future of American aviation and space exploration as our nation marks its 250th anniversary.”

“Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is where America’s history of aerospace innovation comes to life, from the aircraft that helped launch the space program to the spacecraft that carried us to the Moon and the technologies shaping what comes next,” said Therrin Protze, chief operating officer of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. “MAX POWER brings that entire story together in one place, giving the public an up-close look at the past, present and future of American aerospace.”

“Florida has been part of some of the most historic moments in American space exploration, and we’re proud to welcome the nation to this storied site for MAX POWER this fall,” said Col. Rob Long (Ret.), president and CEO, Space Florida. “Together with NASA, we have spent generations building the infrastructure, talent, and spirit of innovation that make moments like this possible, and this event offers a front-row seat to that ongoing story.”

This event is open to U.S. and international media. To attend, media must RSVP by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, to the Kennedy newsroom at: https://media.ksc.nasa.gov. NASA’s media accreditation policy is available online.

There are multiple “parks” and experiences planned, each of which require separate tickets to attend. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/maxpower

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Bethany Stevens / Cheryl Warner

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

bethany.c.stevens@nasa.gov / cheryl.m.warner@nasa.gov

Amanda Griffin

Kennedy Space Center, Fla.

321-593-6244

amanda.griffin@nasa.gov