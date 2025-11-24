NASA’s 2025 Astronaut Candidates: Shaping Artemis Exploration 

When NASA’s 2025 astronaut candidates arrived at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston this fall, they stepped into history, sharing a common mission to master the skills and teamwork that define NASA’s next era of exploration.

Selected from a pool of more than 8,000 applicants, the new class represents a range of backgrounds — military test pilots, engineers, a physician, and a scientist — but all were inspired by moments in their lives that set them on a path to space.

They will spend nearly two years in training before becoming eligible for missions to low Earth orbit, the Moon, and eventually, Mars. When they graduate, they will join NASA’s active astronaut corps, advancing science aboard the International Space Station and supporting Artemis missions that will carry human exploration farther than ever before.

During the class announcement at Johnson on Sept. 22, 2025, Center Director Vanessa Wyche celebrated the moment as a milestone for exploration.

“Today is an exciting day for our nation and for all of humanity as we introduce NASA’s 2025 astronaut candidates — the next generation who will help us explore the Moon, Mars, and beyond,” Wyche said. “Each one of these candidates brings unique experiences and perspectives that reflect the diversity of America and the spirit of exploration that defines NASA.”

Behind their new blue flight suits are years of preparation and stories as multifaceted as the missions they will one day support.

Different Roads to the Same Horizon

NASA’s new astronaut candidates greet the crowd for the first time at Johnson Space Center in Houston. NASA/James Blair

Some of the candidates built their careers in the air, where precision, communication, and teamwork were part of every mission. Former U.S. Navy pilot and test pilot Rebecca Lawler says that is exactly what drew her to NASA.

“All of these people are coming from different disciplines and levels of expertise, and you’re all working together to get science to fly,” she said. “That’s what excites me most — bringing those experiences together as a team.”

Imelda Muller, an anesthesiologist and former U.S. Navy undersea medical officer, said her experience supporting experimental diving teams taught her how people from different backgrounds can come together under one mission, something she sees echoed at NASA.

Muller remembers looking up at the night sky as a kid, able to see almost every star on a clear night. Her grandfather worked on the Apollo program and used to share stories with her, and she says the mix of stargazing and imagining those missions inspired her dream of becoming an astronaut.

Anna Menon, a biomedical engineer and former flight controller, has seen the human side of spaceflight from the ground and from space. She supported astronaut health aboard the space station from the Mission Control Center in Houston and served as a mission specialist and medical officer aboard SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission.

As more people venture into space, we have this incredible opportunity to learn how the human body changes in microgravity. That knowledge will help keep crews healthy as we go farther than ever before. Anna Menon NASA Astronaut Candidate

A Houston native, she discovered her passion for exploration in the fourth grade during a field trip to Johnson. “That experience lit a fire in me to want to be part of the space industry,” she said.

The Language of Human Spaceflight

NASA astronaut candidate Erin Overcash speaks during the class announcement ceremony at Johnson Space Center. NASA/James Blair

For the test pilots — including Adam Fuhrmann, Cameron Jones, Ben Bailey, and Erin Overcash — flight testing taught adaptability, composure, and the discipline to make quick decisions when it matters most. As Fuhrmann put it, it is about knowing when to lead and when to listen.

In flight test, nothing happens alone. We work with incredible engineers and professionals to plan and execute complex missions. That teamwork translates perfectly to human spaceflight. Adam Fuhrmann NASA Astronaut Candidate

Every astronaut candidate will spend nearly two years learning spacecraft systems, practicing spacewalks in the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory, flying T-38 jets, and studying geology, robotics, and survival training.

As U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer and helicopter test pilot Ben Bailey said, it is not one skill that matters most — it is the combination.

“Each one is exciting on its own — flying, language training, spacewalks — but getting to do them all together, as a crew, that’s the best part,” Bailey said.

During the event, current astronauts welcomed the new class and shared advice drawn from their own journeys in human spaceflight. “Thankfully, you will have some of the most talented, passionate instructors and an incredibly dedicated team here at NASA,” said NASA astronaut Chris Williams. “Some of the most special moments will come as you find how much you get to learn from each other.”

From the International Space Station, NASA astronaut Zena Cardman encouraged the candidates to “learn everything you can, get to know each other, and enjoy the ride.”

NASA astronaut Jonny Kim followed with a reminder every explorer carries forward: “The people sitting beside you now will become lifelong friends.”

Explorers of the Golden Age

The 2025 astronaut candidates with NASA leadership during their class announcement. NASA/James Blair

From geologist Lauren Edgar, who worked on the Curiosity Mars Rover and the Artemis III science team, to engineers like Yuri Kubo, who completed seven NASA internships, and Katherine Spies, who designed and tested flight systems that make exploration possible, each brings a layer of expertise to the agency’s future on the Moon and beyond.

I’ve always loved figuring out how things work and finding ways to make them better. That’s what drew me to engineering, and it’s what keeps me excited about exploration. Yuri Kubo NASA Astronaut Candidate

A New Era Begins

NASA’s astronaut candidate class pose for a selfie during their first week at Johnson Space Center. NASA

At the announcement ceremony, NASA Flight Operations Director Norm Knight said, “Every lesson learned aboard station has paved the way for where we’re headed next – to the Moon, this time to stay, and on to Mars. We have a group of individuals who are not only exceptional, but who will be inspirational for the United States of America and for our planet.”

Together, the astronaut candidates reflect the spirit of Artemis — curiosity, courage, and continuous learning as humanity prepares for its next giant leap.