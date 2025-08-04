Mark Cavanaugh: Integrating Safety into the Orion Spacecraft 

Before astronauts venture around the Moon on Artemis II, the agency’s first crewed mission to the Moon since Apollo, Mark Cavanaugh is helping make sure the Orion spacecraft is safe and space-ready for the journey ahead.

As an Orion integration lead at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, he ensures the spacecraft’s critical systems— in both the U.S.-built crew module and European-built service module—come together safely and seamlessly.

Mark Cavanaugh stands in front of a mockup of the Orion spacecraft inside the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. NASA/Robert Markowitz

With nearly a decade of experience at NASA, Cavanaugh currently works within the Orion Crew and Service Module Office at Johnson. He oversees the technical integration of the European Service Module, which provides power, propulsion, and life support to Orion during Artemis missions to the Moon. His work includes aligning and verifying essential systems to keeping the crew alive, including oxygen, nitrogen, water storage, temperature regulation, and spacecraft structures.

In addition to his integration work, Cavanaugh is an Orion Mission Evaluation Room (MER) manager. The MER is the engineering nerve center during Artemis flights, responsible for real-time monitoring of the Orion spacecraft and real-time decision-making. From prelaunch to splashdown, Cavanaugh will lead a team of engineers who track vehicle health and status, troubleshoot anomalies, and communicate directly with the flight director to ensure the mission remains safe and on track.

Mark Cavanaugh supports an Artemis I launch attempt from the Passive Thermal Control System console on Aug. 29, 2022, in the Orion Mission Evaluation Room at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. NASA/Josh Valcarcel

Cavanaugh’s passion for space exploration began early. “I’ve wanted to be an aerospace engineer since I was six years old,” he said. “My uncle, who is also an aerospace engineer, used to take me to wind tunnel tests and flight museums as a kid.”

That passion only deepened after a fifth-grade trip from Philadelphia to Houston with his grandfather. “My dream of working at NASA Johnson started when I visited the center for the first time,” he said. “Going from being a fifth grader riding the tram on the tour to contributing to the great work done at Johnson has been truly incredible.”

Turning that childhood dream into reality did not come with a straight path. Cavanaugh graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 2011, the same year NASA’s Space Shuttle Program ended. With jobs in the space industry in short supply, he took a position with Boeing in Houston, working on the International Space Station’s Passive Thermal Control System. He later supported thermal teams for the Artemis Moon rocket called the Space Launch System, and the Starliner spacecraft that flew astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams during their Boeing Crew Flight Test mission, before a mentor flagged a NASA job posting that turned out to be the perfect fit.

He joined NASA as the deputy system manager for Orion’s Passive Thermal Control System, eventually stepping into his current leadership role on the broader Orion integration team. “I’ve been very lucky to work with some of the best and most supportive teammates you can imagine,” he said.

Mark Cavanaugh with his mother, Jennifer, in front of the Artemis I Orion spacecraft following the thermal vacuum test at the Space Environments Complex at NASA’s Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky, Ohio.

Cavanaugh says collaboration and empathy were key to solving challenges along the way. “I’ve learned to look at things from the other person’s perspective,” he said. “We’re all working toward the same incredible goal, even if we don’t always agree. That mindset helps keep things constructive and prevents misunderstandings.”

He also emphasizes the importance of creative problem-solving. “For me, overcoming technical challenges comes down to seeking different perspectives, questioning assumptions, and not being afraid to try something new—even if it sounds a little ridiculous at first.”

Mark Cavanaugh riding his motorcycle on the Circuit of the Americas track in Austin, Texas.

Outside of work, Cavanaugh fuels his love of speed and precision by riding one of his three motorcycles. He has even taken laps at the Circuit of the Americas track in Austin, Texas.

When he is not on the track or in the control room, Cavanaugh gives back through student outreach. “The thing I always stress when I talk to students is that nothing is impossible,” he said. “I never thought I’d get to work in the space industry, let alone at NASA. But I stayed open to opportunities—even the ones that didn’t match what I originally imagined for myself.”