NASA Glenn Teams Win 2025 R&D 100 Awards 

Doreen Zudell

Editor

Nov 14, 2025
Article
Graphic drawing showing the Earth and the Moon with satellites in space linked by lasers to circles showing planetary habitats, satellite dishes, and the space station.
Artistic rendering of the High-Rate Delay Tolerant Networking protocol being used on the Laser Communications Relay Demonstration to transfer radio and optical communications between Earth and space.
Credit: NASA 

NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland has earned 2025 R&D 100 Awards for developing a system that delivers high-speed internet for space and co-inventing technology for a new class of soft magnetic nanocrystalline materials designed to operate at extreme temperatures. This brings NASA Glenn’s total to 130 R&D 100 Awards. 

High-Rate Delay Tolerant Networking  

NASA Glenn’s Daniel Raible and Rachel Dudukovich led their team of engineers to create High-Rate Delay Tolerant Networking  (HDTN), a cutting-edge software solution designed to revolutionize data streaming and communication in space. HDTN enables reliable, high-speed transmission of data between space and Earth — even under the extreme conditions of space — minimizing loss and system delay. 

Eleven people stand next to one another inside an airplane hangar. Two small planes sit behind them. An American flag and a banner reading “Welcome! John H. Glenn Research Center at Lewis Field, Cleveland, Ohio” are visible behind the group.
High-Rate Delay Tolerant Networking team photo, left to right: Tad Kollar, Eric Brace, Brian Tomko, José Lombay-González, Nadia Kortas, Daniel Raible, John Nowakowski, Shaun McKeehan, Ethan Schweinsberg, Prash Choksi, and Rachel Dudukovich.
Credit: NASA/Jef Janis 

“The HDTN software protocol allows faster, automated, and seamless data transfer between spacecraft, even across communication systems operating on different link speeds,” Raible said. “It’s up to 10 times faster than current delay-tolerant networking (DTN).” 

This advanced technology has far-reaching implications beyond NASA. With its open-source code, HDTN paves the way for collaboration, innovation, and adoption across the rapidly expanding commercial space industry, offering near real-time communication capabilities. 

Looking ahead, HDTN could form the foundation of a solar system-wide internet, supporting data exchange between Earth, spacecraft, and even future missions involving human travel to the Moon and Mars. 

VulcanAlloy 

In a project led by the University of Pittsburgh, researchers at NASA Glenn, including Nick Bruno, Grant Feichter, Vladimir Keylin, Alex Leary, and Ron Noebe, partnered with CorePower Magnetics to develop VulcanAlloy — a breakthrough soft magnetic nanocrystalline material. 

Two packaged inductors with electrical windings sit on a large plate with wiring attached to the inductors and to the Glenn Extreme Environments Rig.
NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland tested high-temperature inductors using VulcanAlloy technology in the NASA Glenn Extreme Environments Rig, which simulates the conditions on Venus’ surface, on May 13, 2025.
Credit: NASA 

VulcanAlloy, developed under NASA’s High Operating Temperature Technology Program using processing capability established by the Advanced Air Transport Technology project, operates above 500°C, far beyond the limits of conventional soft magnetic materials. Its nano-engineered structure maintains efficiency at high temperatures and frequencies. 

With adjustable magnetic properties, it can replace multiple materials in components like inductors, transformers, motors, and sensors while reducing the need for bulky cooling systems — ideal for extreme environments. 

Raytheon has tested VulcanAlloy cores, highlighting their potential in electrified aircraft, defense, and aerospace systems. 

This innovation also promises major impact in electric vehicles, data centers, microgrids, and energy systems, where smaller, lighter, and more efficient components are key to advancing next-generation power electronics. 

The R&D 100 Awards, a worldwide science and innovation competition, received entries from organizations around the world. Now in its 63rd year, this year’s judging panel included industry professionals from across the globe who evaluated breakthrough innovations in technology and science. 


