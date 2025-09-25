Suggested Searches

Glenn Highlights Space Exploration at Minnesota State Fair 

Doreen Zudell

Sep 25, 2025
Two people crouch down to stare into an enclosed clear, polyethylene case containing a piece of a Moon rock.
Visitors at the Minnesota State Fair get an up-close look at a Moon rock on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.
Credit: NASA/Christopher Richards 

NASA brought the excitement of space exploration to the Minnesota State Fair from Aug. 21–24, offering exhibits and interactive experiences for the whole family. Led by NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, the agency showcased the future of space exploration and the technologies making it possible — from next-generation spacesuits to the Artemis missions that will return humans to the Moon. 

A major attraction was Glenn’s “Suits and Boots” exhibit, along with an Apollo 15 Moon rock, which drew large crowds to the North End Event Center. Glenn staff, joined by Mike Lammers, deputy chief of the Flight Director’s Office at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, engaged with both media and fairgoers to highlight spacesuit advancements, Glenn’s unique role as the only NASA center in the Midwest, and upcoming plans for returning to the Moon and journeying to Mars through Artemis

Mike Lammers, Minnesota native and deputy chief of the Flight Director’s Office at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, talks with visitors at the Minnesota State Fair on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.
Credit: NASA/Christopher Richards 

The team reached an estimated 57,000 people directly, with additional exposure through traditional and social media efforts. 


