NASA to Host Media Call with Artemis II Crew on Way Home from Moon

Midway through their lunar observation period on April 6, 2026, the Artemis II crew members, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, pause to turn the camera around for a selfie inside the Orion spacecraft. Credit: NASA

Media will have an opportunity at 9:45 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 8, to speak with NASA’s Artemis II crew members as they continue their journey toward Earth during their historic mission around the Moon.

The 20-minute virtual news conference will take place with NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

Live coverage will stream on NASA’s YouTube channel. An instant replay will be available online. Learn how to watch NASA content on a variety of platforms, including social media.

Members of the media previously credentialed at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and planning to be onsite must RSVP for consideration to ask a question during the call. NASA will prioritize media outlets that have not yet spoken to the Artemis II astronauts in space.

To participate virtually in the call, media must RSVP no later than 1 p.m. on April 8 by emailing lauren.e.low@nasa.gov. NASA’s media accreditation policy is available online.

With just days until the crew splashes down off the coast of San Diego on Friday, April 10, the Artemis II test flight has reached multiple milestones, including a successful launch, manually piloting the Orion spacecraft, multiple spacecraft moves to propel Orion to the Moon and adjust its course during the flight, surpassing the Apollo 13 record for farthest crewed spaceflight, and a lunar flyby to view the far side of the Moon.

Artemis II is the first crewed mission under the agency’s Artemis program, where NASA is sending astronauts on increasingly difficult missions to explore more of the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and to build on our foundation for the first crewed missions to Mars.

Learn more about the mission by visiting:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis-ii

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Lauren Low

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

lauren.e.low@nasa.gov