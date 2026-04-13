NASA to Host Artemis II Crew Postflight News Conference

NASA’s Artemis II crew, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, shared brief remarks with friends, family, and colleagues after they landed at Ellington Airport near the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston on Saturday, April 11, 2026, after a nearly 10-day journey around the Moon and back to Earth. Credit: NASA/Helen Arase Vargas

Fresh off their return to Earth, the Artemis II astronauts will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. EDT Thursday, April 16, at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston to discuss their historic mission around the Moon.

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, will answer questions about their mission. The crew returned to Earth on April 10, splashing down off the coast of San Diego, and arrived in Houston on April 11, where they are undergoing standard postflight reconditioning, evaluations, and lunar science debriefs.

NASA will provide live coverage of the news conference on the agency’s YouTube channel. Learn how to watch NASA content through a variety of additional online platforms, including social media.

Media are invited to attend in person or by phone.

In-person attendance is limited to media previously credentialed by NASA Johnson for the Artemis II mission. To attend in person, contact the NASA Johnson newsroom by 5 p.m. CDT Tuesday, April 14, at jsccommu@mail.nasa.gov.

Media joining by phone must RSVP to the NASA Johnson newsroom via email by 5 p.m. CDT Wednesday, April 15. Those participating by phone must dial in no later than 10 minutes before the start of the event.

NASA’s media accreditation policy is available on the agency’s website.

The Artemis II mission launched April 1 on NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) rocket from the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. During the nearly 10‑day test flight, the crew achieved the mission’s primary objectives, including testing its life support systems; manually piloting the Orion spacecraft; performing maneuvers to propel Orion to the Moon and adjust its course; conducting a lunar flyby with unprecedented views of the Moon’s far side; and completing a safe re-entry and recovery. The astronauts also set a record for the farthest distance traveled by humans away from Earth.

As part of a Golden Age of innovation and exploration, NASA will send Artemis astronauts on increasingly challenging missions to explore more of the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, establish an enduring human presence on the lunar surface, and lay the groundwork for sending the first astronauts – American astronauts – to Mars.

Learn more about the mission by visiting:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis-ii

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Rachel Kraft / Lauren Low

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

rachel.h.kraft@nasa.gov / lauren.e.low@nasa.gov

Courtney Beasley

Johnson Space Center, Houston

281-483-5111

courtney.m.beasley@nasa.gov