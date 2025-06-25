NASA Astronauts to Answer Questions from Alabama Students

NASA astronaut Nichole Ayers conducts research operations inside the Destiny laboratory module’s Microgravity Science Glovebox aboard the International Space Station. Credit: NASA

Students attending the U.S. Space and Rocket Center Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama, will have the chance to hear NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station answer their prerecorded questions.

At 12:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 1, NASA astronauts Anne McClain, Jonny Kim, and Nichole Ayers will answer student questions. Ayers is a space camp alumna.

Watch the 20-minute Earth-to-space call on the NASA STEM YouTube Channel.

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center will host the downlink while celebrating the 65th anniversary of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. This event is open to the public.

Media interested in covering the event must RSVP by 5 p.m., Friday, June 27, to Pat Ammons at: 256-721-5429 or pat.ammons@spacecamp.com.

For nearly 25 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Astronauts aboard the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through SCaN’s (Space Communications and Navigation) Near Space Network.

Important research and technology investigations taking place aboard the space station benefit people on Earth and lay the groundwork for other agency missions. As part of NASA’s Artemis campaign, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon to prepare for future human exploration of Mars; inspiring Golden Age explorers and ensuring the United States continues to lead in space exploration and discovery.

See videos of astronauts aboard the space station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

