NASA Astronaut to Answer Questions from Students in Washington State

NASA astronaut Anne McClain points a camera at herself and takes a “space-selfie” during a May 1, 2025, spacewalk outside the International Space Station. Credit: NASA

NASA astronaut and Spokane, Washington, native Anne McClain will participate in an event with students from the Mobius Discovery Center located in her hometown. McClain will answer prerecorded questions submitted by students from aboard the International Space Station.

Watch the 20-minute Earth-to-space call on the NASA STEM YouTube Channel.

The event will take place at 1:25 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 27. Media interested in covering the event must RSVP no later than 5 p.m. EDT on Friday, May 23, to Karen Hudson at 509-321-7125 or via email at: mkhudson@mobiusspokane.org.

The Mobius Discovery Center will host the event for elementary, middle, and high school students from various schools across the region, nonprofit organizations, and the Kalispel Tribe. This event is designed to foster imagination among students through exploration of hands-on exhibits and science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics learning opportunities while inspiring students to consider McClain’s career path.

For more than 24 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Astronauts aboard the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through SCaN’s (Space Communications and Navigation) Near Space Network.

Important research and technology investigations taking place aboard the space station benefit people on Earth and lays the groundwork for other agency missions. As part of NASA’s Artemis campaign, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon to prepare for future human exploration of Mars, inspiring Artemis Generation explorers, and ensuring the United States continues to lead in space exploration and discovery.

See videos of astronauts aboard the space station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

