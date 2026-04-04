NASA Answers Your Most Pressing Artemis II Questions

NASA astronaut Christina Koch, Artemis II mission specialist, peers out of one of the Orion spacecraft’s main cabin windows on Saturday, April 4, 2026, looking back at Earth, as the crew travel toward the Moon. NASA

Editor’s Note: This article was updated at 1:40 p.m. EDT on Sunday, April 5, 2026, to correct the time for the distance record, and adjust other times for lunar flyby activities.

The first crewed test flight under NASA’s Artemis program is underway. Four Artemis II astronauts are flying aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft around the Moon and back, as they test how the spacecraft’s systems operate in a deep space environment.

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen lifted off at 6:35 p.m. EDT on April 1 from launch pad 39B at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Real-time coverage continues throughout the mission on NASA’s YouTube channel. The agency also provides a separate live stream of views from the Orion spacecraft as bandwidth allows, as well as inside the capsule. In addition NASA is providing the latest mission imagery online.

Daily mission status briefings are held live from the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston through splashdown, except for Monday, April 6, due to lunar flyby activities. A list of activities is regularly updated online.

The crew are participating in live conversations throughout the mission, which were scheduled prior to their departure from Earth. NASA will provide the exact times of each of these downlink events, as well as the latest mission coverage, on the Artemis blog.

To track Orion in space, visit: nasa.gov/trackartemis

Frequently Asked Questions (all times Eastern):

How long is the Artemis II mission? NASA’s Artemis II mission is an approximately 10-day journey around the Moon including launch, a lunar flyby, and a safe splashdown off the coast of San Diego.

How far will Artemis II travel? Crew is expected to travel a total of 695,081 miles from launch to splashdown. The spacecraft will pass within 4,066 miles of the lunar surface during its closest approach and will reach a maximum distance of 252,757 miles from Earth, about 4,102 miles farther than Apollo 13.

When and where will the Artemis II crew and Orion spacecraft splashdown?

The location and time of our Artemis II splashdown will continue to shift as mission milestones are reached. In the days leading up to splashdown, updates will be available on NASA’s website and in our daily news conferences. Mission media events are available on the agency’s website.

NASA’s Artemis II mission is scheduled to splash down off the coast of San Diego at approximately 8:07 p.m. EDT (5:07 p.m. PDT) on Friday, April 10. Following splashdown, recovery teams will retrieve the crew using helicopters and deliver them to the USS John P. Murtha. Once aboard, the astronauts will undergo post-mission medical evaluations in the ship’s medical bay before traveling back to shore to meet with an aircraft bound for NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

What is the crew doing on this mission? Artemis II astronauts are putting the Orion spacecraft through a series of planned tests to evaluate systems, procedures, and performance in deep space. They will conduct manual spacecraft operations and monitor automated activities; evaluate Orion’s life-support, propulsion, power, thermal, and navigation systems; perform proximity operations activities; assess habitability and crew interfaces; and participate in science activities, including lunar surface observations and human health studies, that will inform science operations on future Moon missions. They also will practice mission-critical activities, including trajectory adjustments, communications at lunar distances, and piloting Orion during key phases of flight, culminating in a re-entry and splashdown to further validate the spacecraft’s performance with crew aboard.

What can we expect to see during lunar flyby? All times are subject to change. Here’s a rough schedule of activities:

Live coverage begins at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 6, and continues through 9:45 p.m.

1:30 p.m.: NASA hosts a conversation between the crew and the science officer in NASA’s Mission Control Center at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, to go over the objectives and timeline for the flyby. Because the Sun’s angle on the Moon shifts by about one degree every two hours, the crew could not know the exact lighting conditions to expect on the lunar surface until after launch. This briefing provides one final opportunity to review details before the flyby begins.

1:56 p.m.: The Artemis II crew is expected surpass the record previously set by the Apollo 13 crew in 1970 for the farthest humans have ever traveled from Earth. The Apollo 13 crew traveled 248,655 miles from Earth; Artemis II will reach a maximum distance of 252,757 miles from Earth, surpassing the record by about 4,102 miles. The crew is expected to make remarks on the milestone around 2:10 p.m.

2:45 p.m.: The seven-hour lunar observation period begins. Crew will see both the near and far sides of the Moon as the observation period begins. Because room at Orion’s windows is limited, the crew will divide into pairs, with two crew members observing for 55 to 85 minutes, while the other pair exercises or works on other tasks.

6:47 p.m.: Mission control expects to temporarily lose communication with the crew as Orion passes behind the Moon.

7:02 p.m.: Astronauts will make their closest approach to the Moon, the reach its farthest point from Earth at 7:07 p.m. At this distance, the Moon will appear to the astronauts about the size of a basketball held at arm’s length. They also may be the first humans to see some parts of the Moon’s far side with the unaided eye.

7:27 p.m.: NASA’s Mission Control Center should re-acquire communication with the astronauts.

8:35 p.m.: Orion enters period with Moon eclipsing the Sun and continues until 9:32 p.m.

9:20 p.m.: The flyby observation period wraps, and crew will begin transferring some of the imagery to the ground. NASA’s science team will review the images and observations overnight, and then discuss with crew the following day, while the experience is still fresh.

Why do we need astronauts to view the Moon when we have robotic observers? Human eyes and brains are highly sensitive to subtle changes in color, texture, and other surface characteristics. Having astronaut eyes observe the lunar surface directly, in combination with the context of all the advances that scientists have made about the Moon over the last several decades, may uncover new discoveries and a more nuanced appreciation for the features on the surface of the Moon.

Though the crew will not be able to downlink all their imagery before they return to Earth, as much as possible will be made available on the Artemis II Multimedia website. Additional imagery will also be added as it is processed following splashdown.

What do the astronauts eat during the mission? The Artemis II crew has access to 189 unique menu items during their mission, including 10 different beverages like coffee and smoothies. Common food items include tortillas, nuts, barbeque beef brisket, cauliflower, macaroni and cheese, butternut squash, cookies, and chocolate. Food flying aboard Artemis II is designed to support crew health and performance during the mission around the Moon. Menu selections are developed with space food experts and the crew to balance calorie needs, hydration, and nutrient intake while accommodating individual preferences. For more information about their menu, visit here.

What are the goals of the Artemis II Mission? The Artemis II test flight will confirm the systems necessary to support astronauts in deep space exploration and prepare to establish a sustained presence on the Moon. The primary goal of Artemis II is a crewed test flight in lunar space. There are five main additional priorities for Artemis II:

Crew: Demonstrate the ability of systems and teams to sustain the flight crew in the flight environment, and through their return to Earth.

Demonstrate the ability of systems and teams to sustain the flight crew in the flight environment, and through their return to Earth. Systems: Demonstrate systems and operations essential to a crewed lunar campaign. This ranges from ground systems to hardware in space, and operations spanning from development to launch, flight, and recovery.

Demonstrate systems and operations essential to a crewed lunar campaign. This ranges from ground systems to hardware in space, and operations spanning from development to launch, flight, and recovery. Hardware and Data: Retrieve flight hardware and data, assessing performance for future missions.

Retrieve flight hardware and data, assessing performance for future missions. Emergency Operations: Demonstrate emergency system capabilities and validate associated operations to the extent practical, such as abort operations and rescue procedures, as needed.

Demonstrate emergency system capabilities and validate associated operations to the extent practical, such as abort operations and rescue procedures, as needed. Data and Subsystems: Complete additional objectives to verify subsystems and validate data.

Can I talk to the crew aboard Orion during their mission? During their mission, crew will participate in several live and taped downlinks with news outlets, administration officials, and more. These opportunities were allocated prior to their launch. A schedule of these events is available on the agency’s website.

What is the Artemis II zero-gravity indicator and how was it selected? NASA’s Artemis II crew selected Rise as their zero-gravity indicator for the mission. A zero-gravity indicator is a small plush item that flies along with a crew to visually indicate when they are in space. Rise was designed by Lucas Ye from Mountain View, California, as a tribute to the iconic Earthrise moment from the Apollo 8 mission, which deeply resonated with the crew. Rise was fabricated by NASA’s Thermal Blanket Lab at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. NASA worked with the company Freelancer to hold a Moon Mascot Design Challenge to design the zero-gravity indicator for Artemis II, which drew more than 2,600 submissions from more than 50 countries, including from K-12 students.

How many cameras are installed on the Orion spacecraft? Orion is carrying 32 cameras and devices, including any instrument with a lens capable of capturing photos or video, inside or on the exterior of the vehicle. The systems support engineering, navigation, crew monitoring, and a range of lunar science and outreach activities. Fifteen cameras are mounted directly to the spacecraft, and 17 are handheld cameras operated by the crew.

Who are the capsule communicators, or capcoms, for the Artemis II mission inside NASA’s Mission Control Center in Florida?

Date Phase Capcom(s) April 1 Ascent Stanley Love, Jacki Mahaffey Orbit 1 Amy Dill, Raja Chari April 2 Orbit 1 Chris Birch, Jenni Gibbons Orbit 2 Mike Sovinsky, Daniel Surber, Marc Reagan, Sandra Moore Orbit 3 Stanley Love, Tracey Caldwell Dyson April 3 Orbit 1 Chris Birch, Jenni Gibbons Orbit 2 Jacki Mahaffey, Tracy Caldwell Dyson Orbit 3 Mike Sovinsky, Tess Caswell April 4 Orbit 1 Matthew Dunne, Jenni Gibbons Orbit 2 Sandra Moore, Jacki Mahaffey Orbit 3 Mike Sovinsky April 5 Orbit 1 Tess Caswell, Jenni Gibbons Orbit 2 Marc Reagan, Jacki Mahaffey Orbit 3 Mike Sovinsky, Mark Bowman April 6 Orbit 1 Stanley Love, Jenni Gibbons Orbit 2 Tess Caswell, Andre Douglas Orbit 3 Amy Dill, Daniel Surber April 7 Orbit 1 Stanley Love Orbit 2 Daniel Surber, Tess Caswell Orbit 3 Sandra Moore, Amy Dill April 8 Orbit 1 Akihiko Hoshide, Stanley Love, Tracey Caldwell Dyson Orbit 2 Jenni Gibbons, Raja Chari, Randolph Bresnik Orbit 3 Marc Reagan, Andre Douglas April 9 Orbit 1 Sandra Moore, Jacki Mahaffey, Stanley Love Orbit 2 Amy Dill, Nichole Ayers Orbit 3 Marc Reagan, Matthew Dunne April 10 Orbit 1 Stanley Love, Jacki Mahaffey Orbit 2 N/A Orbit 3 Daniel Surber, Tess Caswell

Artemis Program FAQs

Artemis II will travel around the Moon but will not land on its surface. Why is this mission so important? The Artemis II test flight is NASA’s first crewed Artemis mission. Astronauts on their first flight aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft will confirm the spacecraft’s systems operate as designed with crew aboard in the actual environment of deep space. The unique Artemis II mission profile builds on the uncrewed Artemis I flight test by demonstrating a broad range of SLS (Space Launch System) and Orion capabilities needed on deep space missions. This mission will verify Orion’s life support systems can sustain astronauts on longer-duration missions ahead and allow the crew to practice operations essential to Artemis III and beyond.

What is the next mission for NASA’s Artemis program and the agency? NASA is aligning agencywide initiatives to achieve President Donald J. Trump’s National Space Policy and advance American leadership in space. During an Ignition event on March 24 at the agency’s headquarters in Washington. Among the updates, NASA is prioritizing the Artemis program launch cadence, a robust U.S. presence in low Earth orbit, the creation of a Moon Base, breakthrough science, space nuclear power and propulsion, and investment in the NASA workforce to deliver on the agency’s mission with urgency. Learn more on the agency’s website: https://www.nasa.gov/ignition.

For more information about the Artemis mission, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis-ii