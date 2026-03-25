NASA Sets Coverage for Artemis II Moon Mission

Artemis II crew members CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, and NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover, and Reid Wiseman walk out of the astronaut crew quarters inside the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building to the Artemis crew transportation vehicles prior to traveling to Launch Pad 39B as part of an integrated ground systems test at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sept. 20, 2023, to test the crew timeline for launch day. NASA/Kim Shiflett

Editor’s note: NASA will continuously update this Artemis II briefings and mission events page throughout prelaunch, launch, and mission activities.

NASA will provide live coverage of prelaunch, launch, and mission events for the agency’s upcoming Artemis II crewed test flight around the Moon. Launch is targeted for no earlier than 6:24 p.m. EDT Wednesday, April with a two-hour launch window. Additional opportunities for launch run through Monday, April 6.

Artemis II is NASA’s first crewed mission under the Artemis program and will launch from the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It will send NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen on an approximately 10-day journey around the Moon. Launching on NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) rocket, the agency will test the Orion spacecraft’s life support systems for the first time with humans aboard, helping lay the groundwork for future crewed Artemis missions.

Briefings, events, and 24/7 mission coverage will be on the agency’s YouTube channel, and events will each have their own stream closer to their start time.

Watch agency launch, lunar flyby, and splashdown coverage on NASA+ and Amazon Prime. Learn how to watch NASA content through a variety of online platforms, including social media.

For information on obtaining feeds, email the NASA+ programming at team at: nasa-dl-nasaplus-programming@mail.nasa.gov.

The deadline for media accreditation for in-person coverage of launch and mission events has passed. The agency’s media credentialing policy is available online. For questions about media accreditation at NASA Kennedy, please email: ksc-media-accreditat@mail.nasa.gov. For questions about media accreditation at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, please email: jsccommu@mail.nasa.gov.

A limited number of seats inside the Kennedy auditorium will be available during prelaunch briefings to previously credentialed journalists on a first-come, first-served basis. To participate by telephone, media must RSVP no later than two hours before the start of each briefing to: ksc-newsroom@mail.nasa.gov.

Beginning Thursday, April 2, briefings will occur from NASA Johnson. To participate by telephone in these briefings, media must RSVP no later than two hours before the start of each briefing to the Johnson newsroom at: jsccommu@mail.nasa.gov.

The time of events is subject to change. All events are listed in Eastern Time.

Friday, March 27

2:30 p.m.: The Artemis II crew will arrive at Kennedy and answer questions from credentialed media in attendance. Agency leadership, including NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, also will attend, along with CSA (Canadian Space Agency) President Lisa Campbell.

Available for questions are:

Reid Wiseman, commander, NASA astronaut

Victor Glover, pilot, NASA astronaut,

Christina Koch, mission specialist, NASA astronaut

Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist, CSA astronaut

Sunday, March 29

9:30 a.m.: The Artemis II crew members will virtually answer reporters’ questions from their quarantine facility.

2 p.m.: NASA will hold a status update on preparations for launch with the following participants:

Lori Glaze, acting associate administrator, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate

Shawn Quinn, program manager, Exploration Ground Systems

Howard Hu, manager, Orion Program

Chris Cianciola, deputy manager, SLS Program

Monday, March 30

5 p.m.: Following a key mission meeting, NASA will host a news conference to provide a status update on preparations for launch. NASA participants include:

Associate Administrator Amit Kshatriya

John Honeycutt, chair, Mission Management Team

Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, launch director

Emily Nelson, chief flight director

Tuesday, March 31

1 p.m.: NASA will hold a prelaunch news conference on countdown status with the following participants:

Launch team representative

Mark Burger, launch weather officer, 45th Weather Squadron Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Wednesday, April 1

7:45 a.m.: Coverage of tanking operations to load propellant into the SLS rocket begins, including views of the rocket and audio from a commentator.

12:50 p.m.: NASA+ coverage of launch begins. Coverage continues on YouTube after Orion’s solar array wings deploy in space.

Approximately two-and-a-half hours after launch, NASA will hold a post-launch news conference after the SLS rocket’s upper stage performs a burn to send Orion and its crew to high Earth orbit. The start time is subject to change, based on the exact liftoff time. This postlaunch news conference will include the following participants:

Administrator Jared Isaacman

Associate Administrator Amit Kshatriya

Lori Glaze, acting associate administrator, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate

John Honeycutt, chair, Mission Management Team

Norm Knight, director, Flight Operations Directorate

Mission Coverage

NASA’s real-time coverage will continue throughout the mission on YouTube. The agency also will provide a separate live stream of views from the Orion spacecraft, as bandwidth allows.

The agency will provide daily mission status briefings from NASA Johnson beginning April 2, except for April 6, due to lunar flyby activities. Times are subject to change based on the exact time of launch and mission operations.

The crew will participate in live conversations throughout the mission, known as downlinks. NASA will provide the exact times of each of these downlink events in the Artemis blog and on this page.

Times below are subject to change based on the exact time of launch and mission operations.

Thursday, April 2

8:30 p.m.: Mission status media briefing after the translunar injection burn to send the crew in Orion toward the Moon.

10:24 p.m.: Live downlink event

Friday, April 3

3:30 p.m.: Mission status briefing

8:44 p.m.: Live downlink event

Saturday, April 4

12:59 a.m.: Live CSA downlink event

4:34 p.m.: Live downlink event

5:15 p.m.: Mission status briefing

Sunday, April 5

12:14 a.m.: Live CSA downlink event

3:30 p.m.: Mission status briefing

Monday, April 6

12:45 p.m.: NASA+ coverage of lunar flyby begins.

1:45 p.m.: For a launch on April 1, the crew is expected to surpass the record for human’s farthest distance from Earth previously set by Apollo 13, at 248,655 miles from Earth.

Additionally, for a launch that day, video during the lunar flyby may be limited while the spacecraft flies through an eclipse. The crew also is expected to temporarily experience a loss of communications with Earth as the Orion flies behind the Moon’s far side.

10:39 p.m.: Live downlink event

Tuesday, April 7

2:29 p.m.: The Artemis II crew will speak with the astronauts aboard the International Space Station in an audio-only conversation.

4 p.m.: Mission status briefing

Wednesday, April 8

3:30 p.m.: Mission status briefing

7:09 p.m.: Live CSA downlink event

Thursday, April 9

3:30 p.m.: Mission status briefing

5:59 p.m.: Crew news conference

7:54 p.m.: Live downlink event

Friday, April 10

6:30 p.m.: NASA+ coverage of the crew’s return to Earth begins

8:06 p.m.: Splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. NASA and U.S. Department of War personnel are expected to assist the crew out of Orion and fly them to a waiting recovery ship.

10:35 p.m.: Post-splashdown news conference at NASA Johnson

Details on the astronauts’ return to Houston will be shared later.

NASA website launch, mission coverage

NASA will provide updates during the launch countdown and throughout mission on the Artemis blog.

Throughout the mission, the latest imagery will be available at: Artemis II Multimedia

To track Orion in space, visit: nasa.gov/trackartemis

Attend launch virtually

Members of the public may register to attend this launch virtually. NASA’s virtual guest program for this mission includes curated launch resources, notifications about related opportunities or changes, and a stamp for the NASA virtual guest passport following launch.

Audio-only launch coverage

Media may listen to the audio-only coverage of the tanking and launch broadcast by dialing 256-715-9946, passcode 682 040 632. For those in Brevard County on the Space Coast, launch audio also will be available on Launch Information Service and Amateur Television System’s VHF radio frequency 146.940 MHz and KSC Amateur Radio Club’s UHF radio frequency 444.925 MHz, FM mode.

As part of Golden Age of innovation and exploration, NASA will send Artemis astronauts on increasingly difficult missions to explore more of the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and to build on our foundation for the first crewed missions to Mars.

To learn more about the Artemis program, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis

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