NASA astronaut Bob Hines took this picture of the waning crescent moon on May 8, 2022, as the International Space Station flew into an orbital sunrise 260 miles above the Atlantic Ocean off the northwest coast of the United States. Since the station became operational in November 2000, crew members have produced hundreds of thousands of images of our Moon and Earth through Crew Earth Observations.

Image credit: NASA/Bob Hines