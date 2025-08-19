Suggested Searches

NASA’s X-59 Nears First Flight

Amber Philman-Blair

NASA Langley Public Affairs Specialist

Aug 19, 2025
NASA’s X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft is seen on the ramp at sunrise with its canopy open. Orange and gold light filters through the clouds behind the aircraft, highlighting the aircraft’s shape. Several ground crew members are visible around the aircraft, along with support carts. A vertical light pole with a coiled cable can be seen in the foreground.
NASA’s X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft sits on the ramp at sunrise before ground tests at Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works facility in Palmdale, California, on July 18, 2025. The X-59 is the centerpiece of NASA’s Quesst mission to demonstrate quiet supersonic flight and the aircraft is scheduled to make its first flight later this year.
Credit: Lockheed Martin Corporation

As we honor the legacy of aviation pioneers this National Aviation Day, NASA’s X-59 is preparing to push the boundaries of what’s possible in air travel. The quiet supersonic aircraft’s historic first flight is on the horizon, with final ground tests about to begin.

Following completion of low-speed taxi tests in July 2025 in Palmdale, California, medium- and high-speed taxi tests mark the final steps before the aircraft takes to the skies for the first time. The taxi tests will focus on how the aircraft handles at higher ground speeds, including braking, steering, stability, and sensor performance. The X-59 team will also assess how well the visibility systems work since the cockpit has no forward-facing window.

The X-59’s initial flight will kick off a first phase of flight testing focused on verifying the aircraft’s airworthiness and safety. The X-59 will reach speeds of approximately 240 mph at an altitude of about 12,000 feet. The roughly one-hour flight will depart from Palmdale and land at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California.

During the flight, the X-59 team will evaluate several critical systems, including engine performance, stabilization, instrumentation, autopilot, control systems, and air data performance. These checks will ensure the aircraft is ready for future flight tests, where it will fly faster and higher to evaluate performance and safety, ultimately leading to future phases of the mission.

The X-59 is the centerpiece of NASA’s Quesst mission, which aims to demonstrate quiet supersonic flight by reducing the loud sonic boom to a quieter “thump.” Proving the X-plane’s airworthiness is the first step on the path to gathering data in support of the mission. The flight data will help inform U.S. and international regulators as they consider new noise standards for supersonic commercial flight over land. 

NASA’s X-59 lead test pilot Nils Larson sits in the cockpit of the X-59 wearing a helmet and tan flight suit under a green G-suit. The X-59’s canopy is partially raised, and Larson can be seen reaching up with his left hand to close it. The Quesst mission logo is visible on the aircraft’s fuselage and the background sky has a soft purple and pink color from the early light.
NASA test pilot Nils Larson lowers the canopy of the X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft during ground tests at Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works facility in Palmdale, California, on July 18, 2025. The X-59 is the centerpiece of NASA’s Quesst mission to demonstrate quiet supersonic flight and the aircraft is scheduled to make its first flight later this year.
Credit: Lockheed Martin Corporation

Aug 19, 2025
Dede Dinius
Amber Philman-Blair

