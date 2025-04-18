Lightweight Deployable Solar Reflectors

ECF 2024 Quadchart Arya.pdf

Manan Arya

Stanford University

This grant will design and develop lightweight, low-cost modular solar reflectors that can be stowed for transport in a compact volume. These reflectors can potentially be used to reflect and concentrate sunlight into a permanently shadowed area of the Moon where it could power photovoltaics. These reflectors could also potentially be used for concentrated photovoltaics for deep-space missions, solar thermal propulsion, or for thermal mining. The team will use recently developed origami design algorithms to allow for compact and reversible stowage of paraboloidal shell structures without any cuts or slits.

