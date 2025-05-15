Meet the Space Ops Team: Christine Braden

Christine Braden values new experiences that broaden her perspective; a mindset that has guided her 26-year career at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where she currently serves as a senior systems engineer in the Commercial Low Earth Orbit Development Program. In her role, Braden works with engineering teams to develop commercial space stations that will prioritize the safety of astronauts while maximizing cost-effectiveness and the scientific research capabilities onboard.

Managed by NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate, the program supports the development of commercially owned and operated space stations in low Earth orbit from which the agency, along with other customers, can purchase services and stimulate the growth of commercial activities in space. Designing and developing these space stations is the first step of NASA’s two-phase approach, enabling the agency to certify stations and procure services as one of many customers.

With a bachelor’s degree in Technical Management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Braden brings a strong engineering foundation to her work. However, her role unique because it allows her to merge technical expertise with her creative instincts.

“My team must think outside the box to define new ways that ensure that the commercial providers’ technical integrations, requirements, development, and operations are designed to the highest degree possible,” said Braden.

Recently, she proposed a certification and systems engineering architecture that redefines how companies will interface with NASA and each other in an evolving landscape. Braden’s hybrid approach strikes a balance, allowing companies to innovate while favoring shared assurance and accountability. It also gives NASA situational awareness of the companies’ design, tests, mission, and operational approaches. As a result of her efforts, Braden was recognized with an “On the Spot” award.

Christine Braden receives an “On the Spot” award from Angela Hart, program manager for NASA’s Commercial Low Earth Orbit Development Program, in March 2024. NASA/Helen Arase Vargas

Looking ahead, Braden envisions a world where commercial space stations are a hub for science and technology, spacecraft are more efficient, spaceflight is more accessible, humans are back on the Moon, and Mars is the next frontier. In reflecting on these agency-wide goals, Braden finds that working with passionate team members makes her day-to-day work truly special and enjoyable.

“I am a part of a small, close-knit team that works together to make these advancements in space exploration happen for the world,” said Braden. “Working at NASA is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that not only defines my working life going forward but also provides me with an experience I can share with some truly amazing people.”

Outside of work, Braden is inspired by her faith, which encourages her to see things from new perspectives and try to understand people from all walks of life. Additionally, Braden is a lifelong learner who loves listening to podcasts, watching documentaries, and reading web articles. She is eager to learn everything from music and dance to plants and animals.

“When I look through scientific websites where new planets and galaxies are discovered, it makes me think of ways humanity may expand itself to the stars, and ways that we can preserve the life we have here on Earth,” said Braden.

On the topic of preservation, one of Braden’s many hobbies is antique restoration. “It reminds me of my dad and grandfather restoring homes together during my childhood and gives me hope that I can inspire my children as they watch me follow in our family’s footsteps,” said Braden. Her other hobbies include gardening and family activities such as puzzles, board games, watching television, playing video games, hunting, and traveling.

As a driven individual known for her creativity and curiosity, Braden’s fresh ideas and spirit are key in guiding the agency’s progress into new frontiers.

NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate maintains a continuous human presence in space for the benefit of people on Earth. The programs within the directorate are the hub of NASA’s space exploration efforts, enabling Artemis, commercial space, science, and other agency missions through communication, launch services, research capabilities, and crew support.

