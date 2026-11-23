Artist’s concept of a nuclear fission power system on the Moon’s surface. Credit: NASA

NASA is seeking industry partners to develop and test the first nuclear reactor designed to provide electricity on the Moon, a major step toward establishing a sustained human presence on the lunar surface.

Lunar Reactor-1 (LR-1) will be a small fission power system that will generate 20 kilowatts of electricity, enough to power approximately 16 average U.S. households annually on Earth. For NASA’s plans for a Moon Base, that energy could support future habitats, communications systems, rovers, scientific instruments, and other essential infrastructure.

NASA aims to have a launch-ready system by 2030 and operate it on the Moon for at least five years after deployment.

Unlike solar power, which depends on sunlight, a nuclear reactor can generate electricity continuously, including during the Moon’s approximately two-week-long nights. This capability will enable future lunar operations, particularly in locations where sunlight is limited or unavailable.

“This request for proposals represents an important step forward as NASA partners with industry to establish an enduring human presence on the lunar surface,” said Brian Giblin, NASA’s Lunar Reactor-1 program manager. “A reliable source of safe and abundant energy will be vital to future exploration of the lunar and Martian surface. Space nuclear systems will provide continuous power to NASA assets in any environment without dependency on sunlight.”

NASA’s Space Power and Reactor Capabilities Request for Proposals incorporates feedback received after the agency released a draft proposal in August and hosted an industry day in September at the Ohio Aerospace Institute in Cleveland. The solicitation requires that the reactor must meet Department of Energy (DOE) safety standards for nuclear operations.

While the primary purpose of the Request for Proposals is to advance the technology, testing, and flight design of LR-1, NASA may issue additional task orders to support the development of other space nuclear power systems. Proposals are due by Dec. 21.

Nuclear power will be increasingly important to NASA’s space exploration ambitions. Lunar nights last about 14 Earth days, while dust storms on Mars can block sunlight for months. Farther from the Sun, solar power becomes progressively less effective. Nuclear systems offer a reliable source of electricity in these challenging environments.

LR-1 is managed by the agency’s Space Reactors Division in partnership with the Department of Energy. The division is also responsible for the development of NASA’s Space Reactor‑1 (SR-1) Freedom. Scheduled to launch in 2028, SR-1 Freedom will deliver three SkyFall helicopters to Mars and demonstrate nuclear electric propulsion, which uses electricity generated by a nuclear reactor to power spacecraft propulsion systems. This technology could enable future spacecraft to travel farther and undertake deep space missions that aren’t possible using conventional propulsion.

Together, LR-1 and SR-1 Freedom are advancing nuclear power and propulsion technologies to enable a new era of space exploration. By investing in these technologies, NASA and DOE are helping secure America’s leadership in space for decades to come.