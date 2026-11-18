NASA’s Northrop Grumman Commercial Resupply Services 24 mission launched Saturday, April 11, 2026, aboard the company’s Cygnus XL spacecraft atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. NASA’s Northrop Grumman Commercial Resupply Services 25 mission will deliver approximately 11,000 pounds of science and supplies to the International Space Station. Credit: Northrop Grumman

NASA, Northrop Grumman, and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than 10:47 a.m. EST, Sunday, Nov. 29, for the next launch delivering science investigations, supplies, and equipment to the International Space Station. The agency also will hold a prelaunch media teleconference on Monday, Nov. 23.

Filled with approximately 11,000 pounds of cargo, the Northrop Grumman Cygnus XL spacecraft, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, will launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The mission is known as NASA’s Northrop Grumman Commercial Resupply Services 25, or Northrop Grumman CRS-25.

After arriving at the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, who are living and working aboard the space station, will use the Canadarm2 robotic arm to capture the Cygnus XL on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Ground controllers then will install it to the Unity module’s Earth-facing port for cargo unloading.

NASA’s live launch and docking coverage will stream through a variety of platforms. Learn where to watch online:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

Highlights of space station research and technology demonstrations being delivered aboard this Cygnus XL spacecraft include experiments to improve drug delivery for cancer and osteoarthritis, predict cancer spread, and advance treatments for muscle loss, as well as improve radiation sensing and advance food production for future long-duration missions.

The spacecraft is scheduled to remain at the orbiting laboratory until May 2027, then depart with several thousand pounds of disposal items and other unneeded cargo, burning up harmlessly during re-entry.

Northrop Grumman named the spacecraft the S.S. James “Jim” A. Lovell in honor of the former NASA astronaut. Lovell flew four missions, including Gemini VII, Gemini XII, Apollo 8, and the Apollo 13 mission around the Moon.

Monday, Nov. 23

12 p.m.: Prelaunch teleconference will stream on NASA’s YouTube channel with the following participants:

Gaurang Patel, operations integration manager, NASA’s Low Earth Orbit Program

Jennifer Buchli, chief scientist, NASA’s Low Earth Orbit Program

Dave Schiller, vice president, civil space and sciences, Northrop Grumman

Jared Metter, director, flight reliability, SpaceX

To participate in the teleconference, media must contact the NASA Johnson Space Center newsroom for call details by 11 a.m., Nov. 23, at: jsccommu@mail.nasa.gov or 281-483-5111. To ask questions, media must dial in no later than 10 minutes before the start of the call. The agency’s media credentialing policy is available online.

Additional prelaunch updates will be available on NASA’s space station blog.

Sunday, Nov. 29

10:25 a.m.: Launch coverage begins

10:47 a.m.: Launch

Tuesday, Dec. 1

1:10 a.m.: Arrival coverage begins

2:35 a.m.: Capture

NASA website launch coverage

Launch day coverage of the mission will be available on the NASA website. Coverage will include live streaming and blog updates beginning no earlier than 10 a.m. on Nov. 29, as the countdown milestones occur. On-demand streaming video on NASA+ and photos of the launch will be available shortly after liftoff. For questions about countdown coverage, contact the NASA Kennedy Space Center newsroom at 321-867-2468. Follow countdown coverage on our International Space Station blog for updates.

Attend launch virtually

Members of the public can register to attend this launch virtually. NASA’s virtual guest program for this mission also includes curated launch resources, notifications about related opportunities or changes, and a stamp for the NASA virtual guest passport following launch.

Watch, engage on social media

Let people know you’re watching the mission on X, Facebook, and Instagram by following and tagging these accounts:

X: @NASA, @NASAKennedy, @NASASpaceOps, @Space_Station, @ISS National Lab

Facebook: NASA, NASAKennedy, ISS, ISS National Lab

Instagram: @NASA, @NASAKennedy, @ISS, @ISSNationalLab

Learn more about this commercial resupply services mission at:

https://www.nasa.gov/mission/nasas-northrop-grumman-crs-25/

-end-

Josh Finch / Jimi Russell

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1100

joshua.a.finch@nasa.gov / james.j.russell@nasa.gov

Steven Siceloff

Kennedy Space Center, Fla.

321-876-2468

steven.p.siceloff@nasa.gov

Sandra Jones

Johnson Space Center, Houston

281-483-5111

sandra.p.jones@nasa.gov