NASA Astronauts to Answer Questions from Florida Students

From left, SpaceX Crew-13 pilot Luke Delaney and commander Jessica Watkins, both NASA astronauts, are pictured in their pressure suits during a training session at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California. Credit: SpaceX

Students in Florida will hear from NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney as they answer prerecorded STEM questions while aboard the International Space Station.

The Earth-to-space call will begin at 10:40 a.m. EST Tuesday, Nov. 10, and will stream live on the agency’s Learn With NASA YouTube channel.

This event is hosted by Freedom Crossing Academy in St. Johns, Florida, for students in grades K-12, and the community. This unique opportunity aims to deepen understanding of space exploration and enhance awareness of STEM careers.

Media interested in covering the event must RSVP no later than 5 p.m. EST, Monday, Nov. 9, to Christina Upchurch at (904) 547-7517, or at christina.upchurch@stjohns.k12.fl.us.

For more than 26 years, people have lived and worked continuously aboard the International Space Station, advancing scientific knowledge and making research breakthroughs not possible on Earth. The space station helps NASA understand and overcome the challenges of human spaceflight, expand commercial opportunities in low Earth orbit, and build on the foundation for long-duration missions to the Moon, as part of the Artemis program, and to Mars.

For more information on NASA in-flight calls, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation