NASA Astronaut, STEM Creator Connect with Students for STEM Day

NASA astronaut and Expedition 74 flight engineer Anil Menon is photographed on July 17, 2026, servicing a spacesuit and its components inside the International Space Station’s Quest airlock. NASA/Jessica Meir

Students across the country will have the opportunity to connect directly with the International Space Station during a live, interactive in-flight call with NASA astronaut Anil Menon and Mark Rober STEM content creator and founder of ClassCrunchLabs Foundation. The event, hosted by NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement, celebrates National STEM Day by bringing real‑world science, engineering, and exploration into classrooms nationwide.

The Earth-to-space call will begin at 11 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and will be available to watch on the agency’s flagship YouTube with additional engagement across Learn With NASA channels.

From aboard the space station, Menon will answer questions from students about living and working in microgravity, the path to becoming an astronaut, and the technologies that make human spaceflight possible. Rober, joining from California, will share how curiosity, creativity, and hands‑on problem‑solving shaped his career from NASA engineer to STEM creator.

A look at STEM in action

During the downlink, students will see the space station in real time as Menon demonstrates how everyday activities, from eating to experimenting, change in microgravity. The downlink supports NASA’s broader effort to connect students with authentic STEM experiences to help build technical skills and introduce aerospace careers to students. National STEM Day is an opportunity to recognize the power of hands‑on learning and to inspire the next generation of scientists, technicians, engineers, and innovators who will carry NASA’s exploration goals forward.

A new collaboration to expand STEM access

This downlink also marks the launch of a new collaboration between NASA and the ClassCrunchLabs Foundation. Together, the organizations will work to broaden access to STEM learning experiences for students across the country by aligning NASA’s mission‑driven educational resources with CrunchLabs’ hands‑on engineering content. Through shared programming and outreach, the partnership aims to inspire more learners to engage with science, engineering, and problem‑solving skills that prepare them for future opportunities in the aerospace sector and beyond.

Educators and families are encouraged to tune in and celebrate National STEM Day with an inspiring conversation between a NASA astronaut in orbit and a STEM educator on Earth.

For more information on NASA in-flight calls, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation