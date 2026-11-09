NASA Advanced Mid-Power Electric Rocket Challenge

This Hall-effect thruster, shown being tested at Glenn Research Center, turns electricity and inert gas into force that could propel a spacecraft. Orbion Space Technology was founded to bring the high efficiency of these thrusters to small commercial satellites, and the company sought the center’s help to make that a reality. Credit: NASA

Mid-power (3-7 kW) Hall effect thruster systems have been identified by government and industry stakeholders as critical capabilities for satellite, defense, and exploration missions. Given the need for this capability, NASA is launching the Advanced Mid-Power Electric Rocket (AMPERE) Challenge.

The NASA AMPERE Challenge invites U.S. commercial companies to develop and demonstrate mid-power Hall effect thruster prototypes. Through this challenge, NASA aims to accelerate the maturation of electric propulsion capabilities, validate real-world performance in NASA test facilities, and build the foundation needed to support future NASA and commercial missions. The challenge is open to companies incorporated in and maintaining a primary place of business in the United States.

Award: $500,000 in total prizes. Up to two winning teams can each receive up to $250,000 in cash prizes, plus access to NASA testing and technology, across three phases.

Registration Open Date: November 9, 2026

Registration Close Date: January 27, 2027

For more information including registration, rules, and eligibility, visit: https://ampere.nasatechmaturation.org/