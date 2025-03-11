Risk of Reduced Physical Performance Capabilities Due to Reduced Aerobic Capacity (Aerobic Risk)

NASA astronaut Anne McClain is inside the Destiny laboratory module surrounded by exercise gear, including laptop computers and sensors that measure physical exertion and aerobic capacity, during a workout session aboard the International Space Station. NASA

Spaceflight causes measures of maximum aerobic capacity to decline, which can result in impaired mission task performance. Based on ISS data, if crew adhere to existing exercise schedules and have access to adequate exercise countermeasure systems, then on average, they return with minimal losses of aerobic fitness. New exploration countermeasures systems will be different from ISS and may not have the capability to support exercise as required to maintain human performance.

